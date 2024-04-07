DALLAS — The Dallas Mavericks are playing the Houston Rockets on Sunday at the American Airlines Center. Dallas enters the game in fifth place in the Western Conference, sitting just two games behind the Los Angeles Clippers for the No. 4 seed. Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving have continued to perform at elite levels for the Mavs, but Dallas' depth has also stepped up in recent action.
PJ Washington led the way on Friday against the Golden State Warriors with 32 points. Dallas ultimately defeated the Warriors 108-106 despite Luka Doncic's injury absence.
Luka is returning on Sunday against the Rockets, but the Mavs depth will still play a crucial role moving forward. Ahead of Sunday's game, I asked Rockets head coach Ime Udoka which Mavs players have caught his attention during the 2023-24 season aside from Irving and Doncic.
Udoka mentioned a number of players and gave praise to Nico Harrison for Dallas' roster construction.
I asked Ime Udoka which Mavs players not named Kyrie or Luka have caught his attention. Here’s the video of his answer.
“Nico (Harrison) has done a good job… Daniel Gafford is a good complement to what they do… PJ Washington has stepped in, a guy that can knock down shots.” pic.twitter.com/ogAbOrVW4F
“Yeah, I think the (trade deadline) additions,” Udoka said. “Nico (Harrison) has done a good job of adding on to what they (Mavericks) already had. (Daniel) Gafford is a good complement to what they do, a lob threat, rim protector. To pair him with (Dereck) Lively is a really good combination at the five. PJ Washington has stepped in, a guy that can knock down shots, create his own shot. Does some versatility position-wise.
“Kyrie (Irving) and Luka (Doncic) get the majority of the attention, as they should. But I think the complimentary pieces have really stepped up…. Derrick Jones, Tim Hardaway and those guys kind of filling the role that they always have…. Great job by Nico.”
Gafford, Washington playing big roles
The Mavs had one of the best trade deadlines in the NBA. Before the deadline, they were in the NBA Play-In Tournament conversation. Now, the Mavs are holding the No. 5 seed and are on the verge of locking up a playoff spot.
Again, Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving have led the charge, but Gafford and Washington's impacts have been important.
Gafford offers no shortage of energy and is a tremendous rebounder. He also protects the rim at a respectable level.
Washington offers versatility, which is something Udoka mentioned. He can guard multiple positions while providing offensive prowess as well.
“Those two helped change the culture defensively and offensively,” Kidd said of Gafford and Washington before Sunday's Rockets-Mavericks game. “They don't complain, they just come to play… But to see that process is a beautiful thing.”
Derrick Jones Jr.'s underrated season
Udoka also mentioned Derrick Jones Jr., Dereck Lively II, and Tim Hardaway Jr. Lively has received attention amid his impressive rookie campaign, while Hardaway could draw some Sixth Man of the Year consideration. Jones' performance sometime gets overlooked, but he is a key piece to the puzzle for Dallas.
“When you talk about D-Jones… We've asked him to play defense,” Kidd said of Jones. “Again, we've asked him to guard the Stephs (Stephen Curry) of the world, he's one that never complains, goes out there and does his job. He plays hard, he's all about the team. You ask him does it mean anything, it's all about winning.
“We've asked him to guard one through five. The big thing is he's all about winning, he's all about the team. That's what we need in that locker room. He's a big part of our defense.”
Jones' minutes have gone up and down throughout the year. Overall, he's averaging 23.5 minutes per outing. He's been a steady presence for the Mavericks, whether he is starting of coming off the bench. (Jones has started 62 of the 72 games he has played in during the 2023-24 season)
The Mavericks will look to inch closer to clinching a playoff spot against the Rockets on Sunday.