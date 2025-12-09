Traditional numbers don't tell the full story of Jaren Jackson Jr.'s season so far, but no one in the locker room is worried about those metrics. Tuomas Iisalo is not concerned about the 2023 NBA Defensive Player of the Year's offensive opportunities diminishing either. The two-time All-Star's willingness to sacrifice individual production for team success has become a cornerstone of how the Memphis Grizzlies operate, even as two different coaching staffs have worked to find the right balance.

Finding that equilibrium between facilitator and scorer remains an ongoing process.

“It's always about finding a good balance,” Iisalo said after a December 7 win over the Portland Trail Blazers. “The biggest thing that he is doing is defensively. With (Jackson Jr.) and (Edey) together on the floor, it's not a surprise we're keeping opponents to very low scoring numbers. They've been tremendous.”

On the defensive end, Jackson Jr.'s impact is undeniable, forming a powerhouse duo with Edey that has opponents struggling to score. However, these Grizzlies still need more than just another new-era Joakim Noah or Draymond Green to get past the Oklahoma City Thunder and Minnesota Timberwolves.

Thankfully for all involved, it sounds like Iisalo will be leaning into Jackson Jr.'s offensive skillset a bit more now that Edey is settled into the rotations.

“There are several components there that make (Jackson Jr.) a great player,” noted the Finnish tactician. “He is a very good player on the perimeter, very good player on the inside, it's just a matter of time before (his stats) are up again.”

Iisalo even acknowledged that the Grizzlies have occasionally overlooked Jaren Jackson Jr. in favorable scoring positions, particularly in recent games where the veteran forward found himself open but wound up watching possessions develop elsewhere.

“I've got to check out the video before commenting too much,” Iisalo hedged. “In the Clippers game, I thought we were passing (Jackson Jr.), like we weren't passing the ball enough to him. He had good situations in the postups where he was open and we went to the next option. That's something that we reviewed.”

Still, Jackson Jr.'s willingness to set screens and command attention has fueled scoring outbursts from others, underscoring his role as a selfless leader who prioritizes team success.

“Jaren has been great in providing flow for us offensively, being more of a screen and someone who draws attention,” Iisalo explained. “When you look at how the other guys are scoring, it is because of the attention that (Jackson Jr.) is drawing in those lineups.”

Jackson Jr.'s unselfish style has already paid dividends in the playmaking department, where elite vision turns defensive pressure into easy assists. That has made Iisalo's job far easier.

“We have a guy who draws automatic double teams and a lot of the time (Jaren Jackson Jr.) is playing with (Zach Edey),” Iisalo explained. “He can find him at the front of the rim. I think, for example, (against the Trail Blazers) after the first quarter, Jaren already had three assists because he is finding the open guys.”

There is perhaps only one downside to this new-look Trip tactic.

“(Jackson Jr.) is really looking to play within the flow of the game,” began Iisalo, “but now I catch myself asking him to be a little bit more aggressive in some situations.”

Jackson Jr.’s presence bends defenses even when he isn’t taking the shot. The Michigan State alum's screening, timing, and reads have become essential to why Santi Aldama and Cam Spencer are getting cleaner looks. These are just a few of the almost 300 million reasons the Grizzlies are betting that Jackson’s subtle, team-oriented game is priming the Grizzlies for long-term stability.

They are also (not actually, it is illegal) betting that sooner rather than later, the numbers will reflect how much Jaren Jackson Jr. affects winning.