Despite Sacramento Kings star Russell Westbrook recording a triple-double, the team still lost 116-105 to the Indiana Pacers on Monday night, losing five of their last six games. As rumors have surrounded the Kings with how dreadful of a start it has been, one player that has been getting trade buzz is star Domantas Sabonis.

Though Sabonis has missed a significant amount of time due to a partially torn meniscus in his knee, his name has been thrown in trade speculation. However, NBA insider Sam Amick would say on FanDuel's “Run It Back” show that he spoke to Sabonis' camp, and there was not an expectation that he would be dealt at the trade deadline.

“I’ve talked to his camp recently. It does not sound like they anticipate being moved at the deadline,” Amick said. “It’s more a message of patience. And he really likes living in the area, and as far as quality of life, he’s doing okay.”

What the value of the Kings' Domantas Sabonis looks like

While Sabonis continues to miss time for the Kings, it's important to look at the situation surrounding the big man in regards to his contract and value. With Sabonis in the second year of his contract, he will be around a $42 million cap hit this season, which increases by three million each for the next two seasons.

Amick would still say that Sabonis has more value than other rumored Sacramento trade pieces like Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan.

“Domantas is a really big number, too. And he’s not only a big number. I think you would argue that his market is better than the other two guys, but the problem. You guys were talking about Minnesota earlier and the way they function, with Julius Randle, and kind of a big running the offense. That’s kind of Domantas at his best, but there’s only so many teams in the league that have any interest in having their offense be centered around a guy like that.”

At any rate, it remains to be seen what happens with Sabonis and the other Kings players as the team currently has a 6-18 record, next facing the Denver Nuggets on Thursday.