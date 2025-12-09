The Toronto Blue Jays lost the World Series this season to the Los Angeles Dodgers, in seven games. That loss still stings to Blue Jays manager John Schneider. Schneider opened up about how the series still haunts him, when speaking with reporters at Major League Baseball's winter meetings in Orlando.

“I'll think about it until the day I leave this earth,” Schneider said Tuesday, per Sportsnet.

While Schneider was definitely frustrated with how the Fall Classic ended, he still found some room for humor when speaking to the press. The Blue Jays manager said there's still a lot of game footage from the series he hasn't been able to watch.

“I don't know when I will. It will probably involve a beer or two when the kids are asleep, and I can throw some stuff against the wall,” Schneider added jokingly.

Toronto won the American League East during the 2025 season, by just slipping past the New York Yankees. The Blue Jays then went on to defeat the Yankees in the ALDS, before defeating the Seattle Mariners in the ALCS.

Blue Jays hope to return to the World Series in 2026

Toronto overcame a difficult 2024 season to return to the postseason in 2025. The Blue Jays did a magnificent job in free agency, bringing in star veteran pitcher Max Scherzer and others to lift the club.

Toronto is tasked with once again finding the right talent, to keep a championship-caliber roster together. The team is trying to hold on to Bo Bichette, who is a free agent. Bichette has lots of interest this offseason, and is one of the league's hottest free agents now that Kyle Schwarber re-signed with the Philadelphia Phillies.

Blue Jays officials have kept quiet at MLB's winter meetings about their talks with Bichette. Toronto fans are waiting restlessly to see if their team can hold on to their young star.

Toronto made one big free agent addition this offseason already, by signing veteran starting pitcher Dylan Cease. Cease played with the San Diego Padres in 2025, and posted a 4.55 ERA. Cease collected eight wins on the campaign.