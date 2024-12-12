A new era has entered the NBA. Positionless basketball has become the norm, but one thing that will never change is the significance of height in the game of basketball. Guys like Victor Wembanyama and Kevin Durant are skilled, but their height makes them a cheat code.

The Dallas Mavericks had a chance to field the tallest player in the NBA this season, but Jamarion Sharp's limitations on offense led the organization to take a different direction.

Who is Jamarion Sharp?

Sharp’s path to the NBA began at Western Kentucky, where he made an immediate impact on defense. At 7-foot-5 and 235 pounds, it didn't surprise anyone that he'd eventually lead the NCAA in blocks, averaging 4.6 per game. After all, he did also boast a 7-foot-7 wingspan. Aside from being a defensive anchor, Sharp was also very efficient on offense, shooting 72.2% from the field. However, you can make the argument that most of his field goals were either dunks or shots just a few feet from the rim.

Even though Sharp eventually went undrafted, he'd earn a spot on the Mavericks' Summer League team. In limited minutes, Sharp's impact on defense was hard to ignore. He averaged 2.6 blocks per game—second only to Portland Trail Blazers rookie Donovan Clingan, who played significantly more minutes. Impressed with what they saw, the Mavericks signed Sharp to an exhibit contract, giving him another chance to prove his worth in training camp.

Sharp fails to make the Mavericks final roster

Entering the preseason, Sharp was listed as the tallest player in the NBA. The player who previously held that title was Victor Wembanyama, who stands at 7-foot-4. However, Sharp's reign as the tallest player in the league was short-lived. In three preseason games, he averaged two points, 2.2 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks in nine minutes. While his defensive metrics remained solid, his lack of versatility on offense became a liability.

The Mavericks ultimately waived Sharp just before the start of the regular season, relegating him to their G-league team. At just 23 years old and surrounded by a group of coaches that prioritize development, it shouldn't take long for Sharp to get another chance at the NBA. He possesses rare physical attributes that cannot be taught. And with the raw talent that he already has, his potential is undeniable.