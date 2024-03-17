The Dallas Mavericks are fighting for a playoff spot and are currently in line to participate in the play-in tournament. However, the franchise may have some difficulties in the final stretch of the regular season due to Josh Green's ankle injury.
When asked about Green, head coach Jason Kidd claims the backup guard could miss “at least a couple of weeks,” according to Tim MacMahon of ESPN. The NBA Playoffs tip off on April 16.
Based on Kidd's comments, it sounds like Josh Green could miss anywhere between two to four weeks. If that's the case, there's a chance Green doesn't return until the postseason. That's assuming the Mavericks make the playoffs altogether.
It's unfortunate Josh Green fell to an ankle injury at this point in the season. He's proven to be a reliable asset off the bench the past two seasons for the Mavericks. This season, he's currently averaging 8.5 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game. The fact he's averaging 26.6 minutes per game means he's one of the vital pieces for the team's rotation.
Hopefully, the ankle sprain isn't too serious and Josh Green can return in just two weeks. Ideally, he returns the week before the postseason, which would give him a week to get back in the groove of things before the playoffs.
With that said, we shouldn't expect to see Green in the lineup for now. More updates regarding the Mavericks' guard will surely come. But for now it's time for him to nurse his sprained ankle.