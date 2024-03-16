DALLAS — The Dallas Mavericks were defeated by the Oklahoma City Thunder by a final score of 126-119 on Thursday. There were some positive takeaways from the game, however, as Dallas displayed they could compete with one of the best teams in the Western Conference despite Luka Doncic's injury absence. Kyrie Irving was excellent in the game, and Tim Hardaway Jr. broke out of his shooting slump.
Hardaway emerged as one of the top Sixth Man of the Year candidates early in the season. He's still in the conversation, but Hardaway has struggled with his shot over the past few weeks. On Thursday, though, Hardaway finished with 23 points on an efficient 8-13 shooting from the field and 5-9 shooting from beyond the arc.
“I felt great,” Hardaway said on Saturday at practice in reference to his performance against the Thunder. “An opportunity to go out there and compete.”
Hardaway has dealt with adversity during the 2023-24 campaign. It's been an inconsistent year for the 32-year-old, but he's capable of heating up and making a significant impact quickly. For Hardaway, though, he's dealt with ups and downs ever since joining the Mavericks.
And he's learned how to battle that adversity over the years.
“I've been dealing with that since I've been here,” Hardaway said of battling adversity. “It's just adversity. Adversity hits. Try to come out of it as much as I can. Not trying to jinx myself, I want to put a couple games together first. For the most part, since day one since I got traded here, there's been adversity.
“From starting to coming off the bench, to shooting slumps, to minutes played… It's just adversity, man. Just like to overcome it, and not have it hold me back. Just try to go out there and do the best that I can.”
Tim Hardaway Jr. overcoming adversity with Mavericks
Hardaway is now shooting 40.9 percent from field goal range and 36.1 percent from beyond the arc. He's actually shot the same exact percentage (36.1) from deep for his career, per Basketball Reference.
There are times where Hardaway looks like one of the best shooters in the entire world. Some games, though, he struggles mightily to find the bottom of the net.
Hardaway said his mindset doesn't change regardless of the outcome.
“It doesn't change,” Hardaway said Saturday. “You're out there certain stints of the game… If it changed I wouldn't be out there shooting shots. I'd just be out there passing the ball, passing up open looks, not trying to be aggressive. I don't think nothing has changed from that standpoint. It's just some shots were going in. Felt good, felt confident. My teammates always had confidence in me since I've been here.”
Tim Hardaway Jr. and the Mavericks will have a challenge on Sunday against the defending-champion Denver Nuggets.
“Unselfish ball club, man,” Hardaway said of Denver. “That's all that needs to be said. They are unselfish, play the right way, they defend. All about winning.”
In order for Dallas to make any noise in the Western Conference playoffs, they will need players like Hardaway to step up around Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving. In fact, Hardaway features the potential to become the Mavs' primary third scorer if he can develop a bit more consistency.
Hardaway's plan as 2023-24 season continues
So how can Hardaway maintain his momentum moving forward? Thursday's game was a great step, but Hardaway knows there is more work to be done.
“Just continue taking good shots,” the Mavs veteran said. “Not forcing the issue. When you do have an opportunity that presents itself to be aggressive, take it. Don't know when you are getting that opportunity again for the most part. Just be confident. Just be persistent in whatever you are doing out there on the floor.”