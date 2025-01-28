DALLAS — The Dallas Mavericks earned an important 130-108 victory against the Washington Wizards on Monday night. Klay Thompson led the way, scoring 23 points while shooting 8-15 from the field and 7-12 from beyond the arc. Not only was Klay incredibly efficient in the game, he also tied the Mavs' franchise record for most points in a quarter with 21 first quarter points.

Following the game, Thompson shared an incredibly humble answer when discussing what it feels like to be that locked in during an NBA game.

“It feels great at any level, really,” Thompson said. “It feels great at 24 Hour Fitness, it feels good in D3 basketball… in the EuroLeague, wherever. It's that flow state that any great athlete or artist, entertainer tries to get into. There's a reason it's rare because it's so hard to do all the time, but when you do get into that mode you try and remember what you did and replicate that as much as possible. The one thing I learned is you can't force those great nights, you have to let them happen.”

Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd felt that Klay Thompson “set the tone” with his fast start against the Wizards. Of course, with all of the Mavs' injuries, Thompson's play was exactly what the team needed to find early momentum.

“Klay set the tone, he was great tonight,” Kidd said. “I thought Spencer (Dinwiddie) did a great job of being the point guard to set the table. I thought he was looking for Klay. I thought the screens were set and Klay was ready to go… He got us going and I think everybody else followed.”

Klay Thompson had plenty of help on Monday night. Olivier-Maxence prosper added 20 points off the bench. PJ Washington contributed 19 points and nine rebounds, while Daniel Gafford had 18 points and eight rebounds. Spencer Dinwiddie only scored six points, but his nine assists were impactful.

Thompson recently returned from an injury. The issue did not seem to bother him on Monday. Klay has endured some ups and downs this season, so perhaps his play on Monday will lead to more all-around consistency.

The Mavericks will hope to carry the momentum from the win into their upcoming five-game road trip. Dallas will travel to New Orleans for a Wednesday contest against the Pelicans to get the road trip started.