Klay Thompson has been dealing with a left ankle sprain. The Dallas Mavericks' injury trouble has been impossible to ignore this season and Dallas would love for Thompson to return from the injury as soon as possible. So with the Mavs set to host the Boston Celtics in a 2023-24 NBA Finals rematch on Saturday, is Thompson playing in the game?

Thompson, 34, is averaging 13.6 points per game on 41.1 percent field goal and 38 percent three-point shooting so far in his first season with the Mavericks. The four-time NBA champion has also recorded per game averages of 3.4 rebounds and 2.0 assists per outing.

Although Thompson is not playing at an All-Star level, he still has made a big impact with his new team. His ability to make defenses pay from beyond the arc is crucial for a Mavs team that has endured ups and downs from a three-point shooting standpoint.

So is he playing on Saturday? Here is everything we know about Klay Thompson's injury status for the Mavericks' game against the Celtics.

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Klay Thompson's injury status for Celtics-Mavericks game

According to the NBA injury report, Thompson is listed as questionable as he continues to deal with an ankle injury. Jaden Hardy is also listed as questionable due to a right ankle sprain. Luka Doncic (left calf strain), Dereck Lively II (right ankle stress fracture), Naji Marshall (illness), Dwight Powell (right hip strain) and Dante Exum (right wrist surgery) have all been ruled out for the game.

The Mavericks will enter play on Saturday with a 24-21 record, which is good for seventh place in the Western Conference standings. The Celtics, meanwhile, are 31-14 and in second place in the Eastern Conference. Dallas is hoping to win the NBA Finals rematch, but defeating the defending champions will prove to be a challenge.

As for the question of is Klay Thompson playing vs. the Celtics, the answer is maybe.