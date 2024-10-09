Kyrie Irving and ANTA are set to release the Dallas Mavericks superstar's new signature sneaker. On Wednesday, it was announced that the “Chief Hélà” colorway of the ANTA KAI 1 will be available for purchase on October 12.

The sneaker pays tribute to Irving's Native American heritage, “blending cultural significance with cutting-edge design.”

Color Design Director Shaneika Warden explained the motivation behind the sneaker design.

“The Chief Hélà colorway reflects Kyrie’s roots, deeply grounded in the support of his family and heritage,” Warden said. “We wanted to capture that energy and bring it to life through this design, allowing fans to connect with Kyrie’s lineage every time they lace up.”

Kyrie’s thuwin (auntie), Charlotte Mountain of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe, also commented on the Chief Hélà sneaker.

“Kyrie Irving's deep connection to our Lakota heritage shines through in every step of his journey, and the ‘Chief Hélà' shoe is a reflection of that bond. The shoe carries not just the spirit of the land, but the strength and wisdom of our people. By honoring his Lakota name, ‘Hélà,' Kyrie is helping to share our culture with the world in a way that celebrates both tradition and progress.”

This is a special release for Irving and his family. Kyrie sneakers are always popular but these shoes are highly-anticipated without question.

When did Kyrie Irving debut the sneakers?

The Chief Hélà colorway was initially debuted by Irving himself during the Western Conference Finals. Dallas defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves by a final score of 108-105 in the game. Irving's sneakers received plenty of attention and fans have been wanting to purchase the Chief Hélà colorway ANTA KAI 1 for months now.

On November 12, they will receive the opportunity to do so.

The Mavericks ended up defeating the Timberwolves in the Western Conference Finals. Dallas lost to the Boston Celtics in five games during the NBA Finals, though. Nevertheless, Irving's first full season with the Mavericks was a success.

Kyrie's 2024-25 outlook with Mavericks

Irving is set for a potentially big 2024-25 season. The Mavericks added Klay Thompson during the offseason, so defenses will have another star to worry about in addition to Irving and Luka Doncic.

As a result, Kyrie may receive more opportunities to drive and score. Irving could also see more open looks from beyond the arc this year.

He averaged 25.6 points per game during the 2023-24 campaign. Irving shot 49.7 percent from the field, 41.1 percent from three-point range and 90.5 percent from the free throw line. Kyrie also recorded 5.2 assists, 5.0 rebounds and 1.3 steals per outing.

It is worth noting that injuries limited Irving to only 58 games played. Nevertheless, he played well last year while on the floor. As long as injuries don't play too much of a role this season, Irving should have a realistic opportunity to make the NBA All-Star team once again. He was most recently selected to the All-Star team during the 2022-23 season.

Perhaps Kyrie Irving will wear his new Chief Hélà colorway ANTA KAI 1 sneakers at some point during the season as well.