The Dallas Mavericks were defeated by the Boston Celtics 138-110 on Friday night. The loss completed Dallas' four-game road trip, as the team went 1-3 overall. Friday's game also saw Kyrie Irving return to Boston where he was booed by the Celtics fans. Irving said after the game that the fans have “a right to boo” him, via Celtics on CLNS.
“Rightfully so they have a right to boo and, you know, for my career record against them for the last few games I haven't won so until I beat them, they have all the right to continue to boo,” Irving said. “I think that's what makes the theatrics of sports and competitive sports fun and just gotta embrace it. It's apart of it.”
Kyrie Irving's response
Kyrie Irving's answer is respectable to say the least. He understands that players often get booed in sports. Kyrie knows that the only way to silence the fans is to earn a victory, something the Mavericks failed to do Friday.
The 31-year-old superstar previously joined the Celtics after beginning his career with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Irving had established himself as a superstar in Cleveland, earning four NBA All-Star Game selections and helping LeBron James lead the Cavs to the 2016 championship. So when he joined the Celtics, Boston fans had high expectations.
Irving's two years in Boston did not go according to plan. He suffered a season-ending injury in March of his first year with the team. In 2018-19, Kyrie's second season with the Celtics, he led them to the playoffs but Boston was eliminated by the Milwaukee Bucks.
Kyrie Irving would ultimately leave in free agency and sign with the Brooklyn Nets. And now, as Friday's game displayed, he isn't exactly a fan-favorite in Boston.
Nevertheless, Irving handled the situation with class. As for the game itself, Kyrie finished with 19 points, four rebounds and two assists. He struggled from the field, connecting on just nine of his 23 attempts and he went 1-7 from beyond the arc.
Still, Kyrie is one of the best players in the NBA and should be able to bounce back soon. Irving and the Mavs will look to get back on track Sunday against the Philadelphia 76ers.