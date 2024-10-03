As the 2024-25 NBA season approaches, Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving took a moment during Mavericks Media Day to reflect on his performance in the 2024 NBA Finals. In a conversation with Locked on Mavs, Irving acknowledged that his performance in the Finals was not a true representation of his capabilities, while giving significant credit to the Boston Celtics’ elite defense for making life difficult for him and the Mavericks.

“I have always known that going against some guys that I've played [with] is always going to be some of the toughest,” Irving stated. He specifically highlighted several Celtics players who caused him trouble during the series. “Playing against Jrue Holiday, [Jayson Tatum], [Jaylen Brown], even Derrick White and Al Horford. That starting five with [Kristaps Porzingis] thrown in there, they had a great defensive group, and they play extremely well off each other on the defensive end.”

Kyrie Irving further expressed his admiration for the Celtics' defense, describing them as one of the best teams he had ever faced. “It wasn’t like I could get isos every time against everybody. We [were] going against one of the best defensive teams of all time, not one of the best defensive teams of just the past few seasons. That was a special group… I give credit to the Boston Celtics,” Irving remarked.

Despite his impressive career and reputation as one of the best scorers in the NBA, Irving’s performance in the Finals fell short of expectations. Over the five-game series against the Celtics, he averaged 19.8 points per game, shooting 41.4% from the field and just 27.6% from three-point range. These statistics underscore the effectiveness of Boston's defense, which played a crucial role in limiting Irving's offensive impact.

Irving's comments during Media Day highlight the challenge of facing a historically elite defense. While his own performance may not have met his usual playoff standards, he made it clear that Boston's relentless defensive effort throughout the Finals was a key factor in his struggles. Irving's reflection adds another layer of recognition to the Celtics' defensive prowess as they continue to be viewed as one of the NBA's top teams.