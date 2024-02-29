The Dallas Mavericks defeated the Toronto Raptors 136-125 on Wednesday night. The victory was needed after back-to-back losses, as Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving led the way once again.
Doncic, who turned 25 on Wednesday, recorded a 30-point, 16-assist, 11-rebound triple-double against Toronto. Irving, meanwhile, finished the game with 29 points and three assists. Both stars added two steals.
We have seen superstars struggle to play alongside one another in the past, so how are Luka and Kyrie able to find success? Irving revealed the secret after Wednesday's victory, via NBA TV.
“I think what gets overshadowed for me and Luka specifically is just how good of teammates we are on and off the floor,” Irving said. “We are very selfless. Obviously I have a ton of respect for him, he has a ton of respect for me. But we know we're not going anywhere without galvanizing this group together and holding each other to that high standard. I think the true testament of greatness is being next to other great players and being able to be yourself and not allow that ego to get the best of you.
“That's the challenge in the professional ranks when you're playing with other talented players. It's just adjusting without losing yourself in the process. We have a bunch of talented guys on our team. Sometimes it's going to be their night, sometimes it's going to be other guys' nights. But you gotta still be able to support them and get ready for the big picture which is a championship.”
Mavericks' roster has exciting potential
Again, the Mavs are led by Kyrie and Luka. Everyone understands that. Their depth, though, will be important moving forward.
On Wednesday, PJ Washington Jr. scored 23 points and added six rebounds. Daniel Gafford recorded 13 points and seven rebounds. Tim Hardaway Jr. finished the game with 16 points, four rebounds, and four assists.
Players such as Dereck Lively II, Josh Green, and Derrick Jones Jr. have also stepped up throughout the 2023-24 season. Dallas will emerge as a serious contender in the Western Conference if the role players can continue to perform well.
And if Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic keep improving their chemistry with one another, it would not be surprising to see this Mavericks team challenge the best in the West.