DALLAS — The Dallas Mavericks practiced Tuesday ahead of their upcoming playoff series against the Los Angeles Clippers. Mavs fans have played a pivotal role in Dallas' success. The Mavericks sold out every game during the 2023-24 season, and the fans always bring plenty of energy to the American Airlines Center. Luka Doncic and Jason Kidd understand how important the fans have been and will continue to be in the NBA playoffs.
After practice on Tuesday, I asked both Doncic and Kidd about the Mavs fans.
I asked Luka Doncic about Mavericks fans selling out every home game once again this season. He believes they will play a role in the playoffs.
“They are our sixth man,” Doncic said.#MFFL pic.twitter.com/z8xoLywMsV
“Everything,” Doncic said in response to what Mavs fans' passion for the team means to him. “They are our sixth man. They help us a lot. Even when we're down, I remember some games they stayed… It's amazing. I expect a great atmosphere in the playoffs. They have been amazing since my first year.”
“I think when you talk about the fans, we have the best fans in the league,” Kidd said. “They come out every night, no matter if it's a Monday or Tuesday. To be able to have that support is going to be big, not just in the regular season, but going forward. We're going to need that this series.”
The fan element of the postseason can sometimes be overlooked. People need to remember that players' performances, although they are used to being in loud arenas, can still sometimes be impacted by the fans. The American Airlines Center provides a tremendous home for the Mavericks, and the fans do everything they can to help their team.
Jason Kidd, of course, has played and coached in the NBA playoffs. He understands how important it is to have that energy. Meanwhile, Luka Doncic has postseason experience and he clearly appreciates the Dallas fanbase.
Luka Doncic, Mavericks preparing for Clippers series
Doncic also knows how talented of a team the Clippers are. He is confident as Kyrie Irving will lead the charge alongside Doncic in the playoffs. Still, the Mavs know that Los Angeles will give them a challenge.
“We have great chemistry, we're playing great together,” Doncic said Tuesday. “But you know, Clippers, they have an amazing team. They have unbelievable talent. Every game is going to be really tough.”
“For us, being able to play defense the whole game,” PJ Washington said when asked what the biggest challenge will be for the Mavericks in the Clippers series. “Just being physical on that end, just trying to disrupt everything they do on that end honestly.”
It is going to be a great series. The stars will be ready to go as Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving lead the Mavericks against Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, and the Clippers. Of course, the Mavs know that it will require a complete team effort in order to take care of business in the postseason.