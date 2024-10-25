Luka Doncic’s animated “Hell no!” moment stole the spotlight in the Dallas Mavericks' 120-109 season-opening win over the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night. The moment occurred when Doncic attempted to pick up Chris Paul from full-court, only for officials to call a foul on the Mavericks’ star. ESPN captured Doncic repeatedly shouting “Hell no!” in disbelief over the call, while Paul celebrated, creating an instant viral moment that highlighted the humor and intensity of their on-court rivalry.

Despite the call, Doncic’s commanding play kept Dallas firmly in control. Finishing with a near triple-double, Doncic tallied 28 points, 10 rebounds, and eight assists, leading a Mavericks squad eager to set the tone for the new season. His effort was complemented by Klay Thompson, making his much-anticipated debut for Dallas. Thompson quickly found his rhythm, setting a franchise record by sinking six three-pointers in his first game with the team. He wrapped up the night with an impressive 22 points on 7-of-13 shooting, adding seven rebounds, an assist, and three steals in only 26 minutes of play.

Luka Doncic-Klay Thompson chemistry propel Mavericks ahead of Suns clash

The Mavericks showcased a balanced offense that kept San Antonio at bay, despite efforts from standout Spurs players, including Victor Wembanyama, who opened his sophomore season with a promising performance. However, Dallas proved too strong, as their efficient shooting and defensive energy secured a comfortable victory.

Looking ahead, the Mavericks will test their early-season momentum in a challenging matchup on Saturday against the Phoenix Suns, a team loaded with star power. Doncic and company will face off against the high-scoring duo of Kevin Durant and Devin Booker, who each bring an explosive presence that can change a game’s dynamic in an instant. Both teams aim to establish themselves as contenders in the Western Conference, making this early-season showdown a significant test of Dallas’ new lineup.

With Doncic and Thompson already showing signs of strong chemistry, the Mavericks appear ready to make another serious run this season. The team’s depth and Doncic’s leadership hint at a campaign filled with competitive energy and memorable moments for Dallas fans. As the season progresses, expectations are high for the Mavericks to turn these early victories into a foundation for postseason success.