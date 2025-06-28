Kyrie Irving is likely going to take over the Dallas Mavericks' starting point guard role at some point in the 2025-26 season. To begin the campaign, though, Irving will be unavailable as he recovers from ACL surgery. The Mavs have been rumored to be interested in adding a point guard this offseason as a result. During 2025 No. 1 overall pick Cooper Flagg's introductory press conference on Friday, however, head coach Jason Kidd said the rookie could spend some time at the position.

“I don't look at the position, I want to put him at the point guard,” Kidd told reporters. “I want to make him uncomfortable and see how he reacts being able to run the show.”

Kidd said Flagg could play multiple positions, though.

“Being able to play the two, play the three, he's comfortable playing that,” the Mavs head coach continued. “But we want to push. I think he's going to respond in a positive way. It's alright to fail. It's alright to turn the ball over, we talked about that.”

Kidd doesn't seem to be confirming that Flagg will be the Mavericks' point guard during the 2025-26 season with these comments. Rather, he is saying that he wants to challenge Flagg, which placing him at point guard would do. There is a realistic chance that Cooper will spend some time at the one during the 2025-26 campaign.

“Cooper… can handle the ball,” Kidd added. “As we go forward this summer and throughout the season… Try to get the ball in his hands as much as possible so that he can become comfortable running our offense. And then when you have multiple guys out there that can dribble and pass it just makes the game simple and easy.”

The Mavericks may add a starting caliber point guard to run the offense with Irving out. If not, Dallas will likely implement a number of different players at the point guard spot. Either way, the Mavs will need to find an answer for the first couple of months of the year.

Kyrie Irving could return in January. His return will be pivotal as Dallas hopes to make a championship run. However, playing a quality brand of basketball early in the season amid his injury absence will unquestionably be important.