Klay Thompson has voiced his excitement about playing with Luka Doncic all offseason and finally got a chance to do it. Following the Dallas Mavericks' opening night win over the San Antonio Spurs, Thompson gave his updated thoughts on playing with Doncic to the media.

Thompson said what Doncic is able to do “doesn't make any sense” due to his obvious athletic limitations. The 14-year veteran has played alongside the likes of Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Draymond Green and DeMarcus Cousins but continues to praise Doncic as if he is the best player he's ever taken the court with.

“It was great to be out there with Luka,” Thompson said, via ClutchPoints. “What incredible talent. It doesn't make any sense 'cause what we're taught growing up as far as being the best basketball players is you gotta jump the highest [and] run the fastest. But somehow, Luka defies that, plays at his own speed, and manipulates the game as good as I've ever seen anyone do it.”

Thompson's Mavericks' debut was as good as he could have hoped for. His sharpshooting was immediately evident and directly led to the team's 120-109 victory as he posted 22 points and seven rebounds on 6-for-10 from deep. His point total was second on the team behind Doncic's 28.

Mavericks move on to face Phoenix on the road

Following their 1-0 start, the Mavericks will face their first true test of the season in their second game. The defending Western Conference champions will hit the road for the first time in the year and face the Phoenix Suns in their home opener.

While the game will be the Mavericks' second of 2024-2025, it will be the third for the Suns. Phoenix opened its season in Los Angeles against both the Clippers and the Lakers before returning home. The Suns' home opener against Dallas will be their second game of a back-to-back.

Like the Mavericks, the Suns started off 1-0 with a narrow 116-113 win over the Clippers. Durant led the team with 25 points, followed closely by Bradley Beal's 24. Los Angeles struggled to find offense at times in its new era without Paul George but was still led by James Harden, who scored 29 points and added 12 rebounds with eight assists.

The Clippers face the Lakers in their second game of the season on Oct. 25.