The Dallas Mavericks enter the 2025 NBA free agency period with a clear agenda: fortify their roster for another deep playoff run while navigating the uncertainty surrounding Kyrie Irving’s health. With Irving sidelined until at least January 2026 due to a torn ACL, the Mavericks’ need for a reliable, cost-effective backcourt presence has never been more urgent. Amid the flurry of big names and headline-chasing rumors, one sneaky good player stands out as a must-sign for Dallas: Dennis Schroder.

Why Dennis Schroder Is the Perfect Fit

1. Proven Stop-Gap Starter

Schroder, a seasoned NBA veteran with playoff experience, fits the Mavericks’ immediate needs almost perfectly. Dallas is expected to use its $5.7 million taxpayer midlevel exception to sign a stop-gap point guard, and Schroder is among the top candidates identified by league insiders. With Irving’s timetable for return stretching into the new year, the Mavericks require a guard who can not only hold down the fort but also thrive alongside Luka Doncic in the backcourt.

2. Versatility and Experience

Schroder’s NBA journey has seen him thrive in a variety of roles, starter, sixth man, and clutch closer. He’s played for playoff teams like the Lakers and Celtics, and his stints with the Thunder and Raptors showcased his adaptability. Last season, Schroder averaged double-digit points and over five assists per game, demonstrating that he can still drive an offense and create for others. His ability to play both on and off the ball makes him an ideal complement to Doncic, who thrives with a secondary ball-handler to relieve pressure and initiate offense when needed.

3. Defensive Intensity

While Schroder is not a lockdown defender, his quickness and tenacity on the perimeter have made him a disruptive force against opposing guards. Dallas, which struggled at times with perimeter defense last season, would benefit from Schroder’s willingness to pick up full court and set the tone defensively. His energy and competitive fire are assets that fit well with the Mavericks’ culture of grit and resilience.

The Market and the Mavericks’ Cap Situation

Dallas’s financial flexibility is limited, especially with Irving’s contract and Doncic’s supermax deal on the books. The $5.7 million taxpayer midlevel exception is their primary tool for adding a rotation-caliber player. While bigger names like James Harden will command salaries far beyond what Dallas can offer, Schroder’s expected market value aligns perfectly with what the Mavericks have to spend.

Additionally, Schroder’s willingness to accept a defined role, whether as a starter until Irving returns or as a key reserve afterward, makes him a low-risk, high-upside signing. He’s unlikely to disrupt team chemistry or demand a usage rate that would infringe on Doncic’s dominance.

How Schroder Elevates the Mavericks

1. Ball Movement and Pace

One of the criticisms of Dallas’s offense in recent years has been its predictability and reliance on isolation sets. Schroder’s speed and ability to push the pace would inject a new dynamic, allowing the Mavericks to generate easier transition points and keep defenses off balance. His knack for attacking the rim and collapsing defenses would create open looks for shooters like Tim Hardaway Jr. and Josh Green.

2. Insurance Against Further Injuries

NBA seasons are long and unpredictable. With Irving’s health in question and Doncic carrying a heavy burden, having a proven playmaker like Schroder is invaluable insurance. If either star misses time, Schroder can step in and keep the offense afloat, minimizing the risk of costly losing streaks.

3. Playoff Experience

Schroder’s postseason pedigree shouldn’t be overlooked. He’s played in high-stakes games and delivered in pressure moments, most notably during his time with the Lakers. For a Mavericks team with championship aspirations, adding a veteran who won’t shrink under the bright lights is a smart move.

While other teams will undoubtedly show interest in Schroder, his market is unlikely to reach the frenzy of top-tier free agents. This gives Dallas a real shot at landing him without a bidding war. The Mavericks’ situation, immediate playing time, a defined role, and a shot at a deep playoff run, should appeal to Schroder as he looks to maximize his impact at this stage of his career.

The move would fly under the radar compared to splashier signings, but the value could be immense. Schroder won’t command headlines, but his steady hand, veteran savvy, and two-way play could be the difference between early playoff exits and a legitimate Finals push.

In a free agency class headlined by stars and inflated contracts, the Dallas Mavericks would be wise to focus on fit, value, and versatility. Dennis Schroder is the sneaky good player they must sign in 2025, a move that could quietly transform their backcourt and keep their championship window wide open while Irving recovers. Sometimes, the best moves are the ones that don’t make the loudest noise, but deliver the biggest results when it matters most.