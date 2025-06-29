The Dallas Mavericks are currently looking for ways to add to their roster after selecting Cooper Flagg with the first overall pick in the recent NBA Draft. The Mavericks' biggest need at the current moment would appear to be at the point guard position since Kyrie Irving will likely miss a considerable chunk of the 2025-26 season.

Both Chris Paul and D'Angelo Russell have been floated as potential options for the Mavericks in that department, and recently, NBA insiders Jake Fischer and Marc Stein of The Stein Line on Substack reported on why Russell appears to be the more likely candidate.

They reported that the Mavericks are “widely regarded as a strong favorite to come to terms with another former All-Star — Brooklyn's D'Angelo Russell — once free agency officially beings Monday night … essentially because the Mavericks regard Russell as far more attainable. Paul does not appear to be interested in spending another season in Texas with his children, both teenagers, in Southern California.”

A big decision for the Mavericks

Once Kyrie Irving comes back to the lineup, the Mavericks figure to have one of the stronger starting lineups in the NBA, with Irving lining up alongside Klay Thompson, Cooper Flagg, Anthony Davis, and either Dereck Lively or Daniel Gafford.

However, Irving tore his ACL late in the 2024-25, meaning he may not be back until around the All-Star break next season.

With this being the case, it makes sense that the Mavericks would be in pursuit of someone who can competently run the offense at the point guard position for a few months, and both Paul and Russell would appear to fit that bill.

With Paul evidently wanting to move closer to Southern California, where he spent several years as a member of the Los Angeles Clippers, it makes sense for Russell to be reported as the more likely candidate.

Russell spent the end of last season as a member of the Brooklyn Nets following his trade from the Los Angeles Lakers and is currently a free agent.