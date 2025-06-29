The Dallas Mavericks are currently looking for ways to add to their roster after selecting Cooper Flagg with the first overall pick in the recent NBA Draft. The Mavericks' biggest need at the current moment would appear to be at the point guard position since Kyrie Irving will likely miss a considerable chunk of the 2025-26 season.

Both Chris Paul and D'Angelo Russell have been floated as potential options for the Mavericks in that department, and recently, NBA insiders Jake Fischer and Marc Stein of The Stein Line on Substack reported on why Russell appears to be the more likely candidate.

They reported that the Mavericks are “widely regarded as a strong favorite to come to terms with another former All-Star — Brooklyn's D'Angelo Russell — once free agency officially beings Monday night … essentially because the Mavericks regard Russell as far more attainable. Paul does not appear to be interested in spending another season in Texas with his children, both teenagers, in Southern California.”

A big decision for the Mavericks

Dallas Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison (right) looks on during warms up before the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Memphis Grizzlies at the American Airlines Center.
Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Article Continues Below
More Dallas Mavericks News
Brooklyn Nets guard D'Angelo Russell (1) drives to the basket past Dallas Mavericks forward Naji Marshall (13) during the second half at the American Airlines Center.
Mavericks rumors: Dallas the ‘overwhelming favorite’ to sign D’Angelo RussellPreston Byers ·
mavericks, mavericks free agency, dennis schroder
1 sneaky good player Dallas Mavericks must sign in 2025 NBA free agencyGarrett Kerman ·
NBA great Kevin Garnett is honored for being selected to the NBA 75th Anniversary Team during halftime in the 2022 NBA All-Star Game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Kevin Garnett’s hyped reaction to looming Bronny James-Cooper Flagg showdownAbdullah Imran ·
Duke Blue Devils forward Cooper Flagg (2) dribbles the ball against the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers during the first half in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Lenovo Center.
Will Cooper Flagg be Mavericks’ point guard until Kyrie Irving returns from injury?Joey Mistretta ·
Mavericks Luka Doncic on left, Mavericks Cooper Flagg on right, stop light in the middle on red.
Why the Cooper Flagg-Luka Doncic comparisons must come to an endJoey Mistretta ·
mavericks, dallas mavericks, d'angelo russell
The player Dallas Mavericks must avoid in 2025 NBA free agencyGarrett Kerman ·

Once Kyrie Irving comes back to the lineup, the Mavericks figure to have one of the stronger starting lineups in the NBA, with Irving lining up alongside Klay Thompson, Cooper Flagg, Anthony Davis, and either Dereck Lively or Daniel Gafford.

However, Irving tore his ACL late in the 2024-25, meaning he may not be back until around the All-Star break next season.

With this being the case, it makes sense that the Mavericks would be in pursuit of someone who can competently run the offense at the point guard position for a few months, and both Paul and Russell would appear to fit that bill.

With Paul evidently wanting to move closer to Southern California, where he spent several years as a member of the Los Angeles Clippers, it makes sense for Russell to be reported as the more likely candidate.

Russell spent the end of last season as a member of the Brooklyn Nets following his trade from the Los Angeles Lakers and is currently a free agent.