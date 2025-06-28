DALLAS — The Dallas Wings were defeated by the Indiana Fever on Friday night, losing by a final score of 94-86. Paige Bueckers, who said she would love for Kyrie Irving to come to a game this season before the '25 campaign began, had her request met on Friday evening as the Dallas Mavericks star attended the contest. After the game, Bueckers and Irving shared a heartfelt moment.

Kyrie Irving and Paige Bueckers after the game pic.twitter.com/doVcrQ2oa0 — Joey Mistretta (@JoeyMistretta_) June 28, 2025 Expand Tweet

After the game, Bueckers reflected on the moment.

Paige Bueckers said Kyrie Irving coming to the game and supporting the Wings was “surreal”#WingsUp pic.twitter.com/OjnI0r4h46 — Joey Mistretta (@JoeyMistretta_) June 28, 2025 Expand Tweet

“It was pretty surreal,” Bueckers said of the moment. “That's somebody who I've looked up to and has been my favorite player since I was really, really young. So for him to come out and support us, support women's basketball, have his daughter there, get to meet him, he's been like a big brother figure for me. And to finally meet him in person, it was a great moment.”

Article Continues Below

How Kyrie Irving inspired Paige Bueckers' game

As Bueckers mentioned, Irving has been her “favorite player” for a long time. As a result, it comes as no surprise that he's played a pivotal role in impacting the way she approaches her individual game on the floor.

Paige Bueckers’ comments about learning from Kyrie Irving and trying to be “unguardable” pic.twitter.com/wGFyLE5Xz9 — Joey Mistretta (@JoeyMistretta_) June 28, 2025 Expand Tweet

“I want to be as unguardable as possible,” Bueckers said. “And I feel like Kyrie is probably one of the most unguardable people to ever play the game. That starts with scoring at all three levels. Adapting the mid-range game was super essential for me and my game. And also being able to get to the rim, shooting from behind the three-point line. I guess just looking to be a three-level scorer.”

Paige Bueckers recorded 27 points and six assists in the defeat. Although she played well, the Wings were unable to emerge victorious. Nevertheless, Bueckers displayed her talent in front of her favorite basketball player.

The Wings' next game is scheduled for Saturday night. Dallas will attempt to get the job done in the second of a back-to-back.