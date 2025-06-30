Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James has already been a talking point this offseason after picking up his $52.6 million player option on Sunday. However, that decision along with comments from his agent, Rich Paul, have sparked all kinds of discussion in the 24 hours since the news broke.

Paul's comments raised concerns about a possible trade away from the Lakers, which has been all the rage in the day since he spoke. As it turns out, there is some buzz around a potential trade with James going to the Dallas Mavericks, according to Lakers insider Jovan Buha.

Jovan Buha on LeBron James: There has been some buzz I will say in the general NBA ether over the last week or two with LeBron and Dallas… If he does ask out… I would say keep an eye on Dallas… (via @jovanbuha, h/t @KevinGraySports)

“I don't think we're at the point of him asking out,” Buha said on his podcast, Buha's Block. “But if he does, I assume there will be a list. In terms of teams that make sense, I came up with four: Dallas, Cleveland, New York and Golden State in no particular order. I will say that there has been some LeBron and Dallas buzz going on a couple years now. …

“If you just loom at the situation, they have [Anthony Davis], they have Kyrie [Irving], they have Jason Kidd, who LeBron played with on Team USA and also played under with the Lakers. They also have Nico Harrison, which as funny as that is to some, he is a former Nike guy and LeBron is Mr. Nike.”

The comments from Paul were a bit strange, with the Klutch Sports CEO talking about James wanting to compete for a title next season.

“LeBron wants to compete for a championship,” Paul said. “He knows the Lakers are building for the future. He understands that, but he values a realistic chance of winning it all. We are very appreciative of the partnership that we've had for eight years with Jeanie [Buss] and Rob [Pelinka] and consider the Lakers as a critical part of his career.

“We understand the difficulty in winning now while preparing for the future. We do want to evaluate what's best for LeBron at this stage in his life and career. He wants to make every season he has left count, and the Lakers understand that, are supportive and want what's best for him.”

That certainly sounds more like a farewell wish than an all-in message to Los Angeles. However, for now, James is still a Laker as LA looks toward next season.

James has also traditionally declined his player options in the past to sign long-term deals, so this decision raised speculation about this potentially being his final season. The four-time champion will turn 41 years old in December and will be playing his 23rd season in the NBA, so such speculation is only natural.

Regardless, any trade buzz around LeBron James at the moment is purely conjecture and the likely outcome is still that he will be suiting up in the purple and gold next season.