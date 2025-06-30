The Dallas Mavericks are on a mission to find a point guard with Kyrie Irving set to miss time during next season so he can recover from a torn ACL. They have options, and one of them is D'Angelo Russell, who has a good chance of signing with the team. Even if they are able to strike a deal with Russell, they could look to bring back another one of their key guards, according to the Stein Line.

“Word is that the Mavericks, though, have not abandoned hope of creating roster room for re-signing Dante Exum even if they seal their anticipated deal with the Brooklyn free agent,” the Stein Line wrote.