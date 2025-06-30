The Dallas Mavericks are on a mission to find a point guard with Kyrie Irving set to miss time during next season so he can recover from a torn ACL. They have options, and one of them is D'Angelo Russell, who has a good chance of signing with the team. Even if they are able to strike a deal with Russell, they could look to bring back another one of their key guards, according to the Stein Line.Article Continues Below
“Word is that the Mavericks, though, have not abandoned hope of creating roster room for re-signing Dante Exum even if they seal their anticipated deal with the Brooklyn free agent,” the Stein Line wrote.
“Russell would be the Mavericks' 15th and final standard contract once he comes to terms, but the Mavericks are expected to explore the trade market for 2023 first-round pick Olivier-Maxence Prosper in search of a team willing to absorb his contract and potentially open a spot to bring back Exum for additional backcourt depth,” they continued.
Exum played in 20 games for the Mavericks last season and averaged 8.7 points and 2.8 assists, and the season before he averaged 7.8 points and 2.9 assists in 55 games. With Irving out, he would be a nice addition to bring back to the team, as he'll already know what his role is.
Mavericks are favorites to sign D'Angelo Russell
It's been known for some weeks now that the Mavericks could be the favorites to sign Russell.
“The Mavericks continue to be described by rival teams as the overwhelming favorites to sign D'Angelo Russell away from Brooklyn to be their starting point guard while Kyrie Irving continues his rehabilitation from a torn ACL,” the Stein Line wrote.
Russell has been a quality guard for most of his career, and he will greatly help the Mavericks when Irving is sidelined. The Mavericks have a squad that's ready to compete, especially after drafting Cooper Flagg with the No. 1 pick. With a starting lineup of Russell, Klay Thompson, Flagg, Anthony Davis, and either Daniel Gafford or Dereck Lively II, they have a chance of being one of the better teams in the Western Conference.
The hope is that when Irving returns, they are in good standing in the West and they can continue to build on that momentum. The first step is getting a guard in free agency, and Russell sounds like the player they'll be getting.