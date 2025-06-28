The Dallas Mavericks are entering a new era. After trading away Luka Doncic and selecting Cooper Flagg with the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, the franchise is clearly focused on building around a new core. Kyrie Irving, despite his ACL injury, has re-upped on a three-year deal and is expected to return by midseason. With a roster in transition and limited cap flexibility, every move this summer matters. As free agency opens, one name stands out as a potential mistake for Dallas: D’Angelo Russell.

The Case Against Signing D’Angelo Russell

Russell, a former All-Star, is one of the top point guards available in this year’s free agent class. With Irving sidelined to start the season, Dallas is thin at the point guard spot, with only Brandon Williams and undrafted rookie Ryan Nembhard as true ballhandlers. Russell’s scoring and playmaking could help stabilize the offense in Irving’s absence, and his experience would be valuable for a young team integrating a rookie centerpiece like Flagg.

While Russell might provide an immediate boost, his fit with the Mavericks’ long-term vision is questionable. Once Irving returns, Russell would likely be relegated to a secondary role or forced to play off the ball. Historically, Russell has thrived as a primary initiator but struggled with efficiency and impact when asked to play off-ball or in a reduced role. This redundancy could create lineup headaches and limit the development of younger guards.

Also, Dallas is operating with limited resources, only able to offer Russell the taxpayer mid-level exception (around $5.7 million). Committing even this amount to a player whose skills overlap with Irving’s and who doesn’t address the team’s defensive needs would be a misuse of precious flexibility. The Mavericks are in the luxury tax and have few trade assets left after the Doncic deal, making every signing critical to their future.

One of the Mavericks’ biggest weaknesses last season was perimeter defense. Russell, despite his offensive talent, has never been known as a strong defender. Adding another ball-dominant, defensively limited guard would exacerbate the team’s issues on that end of the floor. With Flagg expected to anchor the frontcourt defense, the Mavs need guards who can pressure the ball and rotate effectively, qualities Russell simply does not provide.

Russell’s postseason track record is spotty. He has struggled with consistency in high-leverage situations, often fading in big games or being targeted defensively. For a Mavericks team hoping to return to playoff contention in the post-Doncic era, investing in a player with a checkered playoff résumé is a risky proposition.

Better Alternatives for Dallas

Instead of Russell, the Mavericks should target a 3-and-D guard or a versatile wing who can defend multiple positions and play alongside Irving when healthy. Players like Quentin Grimes or Nickeil Alexander-Walker, both free agents this summer, offer more defensive upside and off-ball versatility. These types of players would better complement Flagg’s skill set and help establish a defensive identity for the new-look Mavericks.

Additionally, Dallas should continue to develop their young talent. The team has already signed undrafted rookies like Miles Kelly and Ryan Nembhard to two-way deals, both of whom bring shooting and playmaking potential. Giving these players meaningful minutes early in the season could pay dividends down the road, especially as the franchise builds around Flagg.

The temptation to chase a quick fix in free agency is understandable, especially with the uncertainty surrounding Irving’s health. However, signing D’Angelo Russell would be a short-sighted move that prioritizes a temporary solution over long-term growth. Dallas must resist the urge to fill a short-term need at the expense of roster balance, defensive improvement, and future flexibility.

By focusing on complementary pieces and player development, the Mavericks can set the stage for a new era of sustained success. Cooper Flagg’s arrival signals a fresh start, and every move should be made with his development, and the team’s future championship hopes, in mind.

D’Angelo Russell is a talented player and a proven scorer, but he is not the answer for the Dallas Mavericks in 2025 free agency. His fit is awkward, his defense is lacking, and his presence could hinder the growth of the team’s young core. The Mavericks must avoid the allure of a big name and instead invest in players who align with their new direction. The right choices this summer will shape the franchise for years to come. Dallas can’t afford to get this one wrong.

Patience and prudent decision-making will be crucial as the Mavericks navigate this transitional phase. By resisting the urge to sign D’Angelo Russell, Dallas can preserve cap space, prioritize defensive-minded contributors, and foster an environment where Cooper Flagg and the young core can flourish. The right moves now will determine whether the Mavericks return to contention or remain stuck in mediocrity.