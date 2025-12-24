The Dallas Mavericks have started to figure things out after a rough beginning of the season, and one of the reasons is the improved play of No. 1 pick Cooper Flagg. In the Mavericks' latest win against the Denver Nuggets, Flagg was big for the team, as he finished with 33 points, nine rebounds, and nine assists.

After the game, Anthony Davis was asked about Flagg's performance, and he didn't even realize the rookie's stat line, which prompted a hilarious reaction.

“Oh s—. I didn’t know that. Ooh. He’s not good enough to get a triple-double, I guess…I think I took one of his rebounds, too. But that’s a hell of a stat line, especially with a win,” Davis said via Mike Curtis of The Dallas Morning News.

Anthony Davis was surprised when he found out Cooper Flagg had a 33-9-9 game: “Oh shit. I didn’t know that. Ooh. He’s not good enough to get a triple-double, I guess…I think I took one of his rebounds, too. But that’s a hell of a stat line, especially with a win.” pic.twitter.com/gCqLJZ6QIL — Mike Curtis (@MikeACurtis2) December 24, 2025

With his stat line, Flagg joined Jason Kidd and Luka Doncic as the only rookies in Mavericks history to post those numbers in a game.

Davis also had a strong game for the Mavericks, finishing with 31 points, nine rebounds, and four assists.

If the Mavericks want to continue to win games, players such as Flagg and Davis will have to continue to play at a high level. As a unit, it looks like things are starting to come together, and players are figuring out their roles on the team. Ryan Nembhard has been a surprise for many, but he's stepped up and played well for the Mavericks.

The only thing the Mavericks are waiting for now is to get Kyrie Irving back, who is still recovering after tearing his ACL last season. If they can continue to stack wins for the next month or so, by the time Irving gets back, they should be in good shape and somewhat around the Play-In.

On the other hand, if they begin to falter again, the trade rumors may come up.