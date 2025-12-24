Another day, another impressive showing from Cooper Flagg. The fast-rising rookie led the Dallas Mavericks over the Denver Nuggets in a nail-biting finish, 131-130, at American Airlines Center on Tuesday.

Flagg finished with a game-high 33 points on 14-of-21 shooting. He also had nine rebounds and nine assists in a triple-double.

With his all-around performance, the 19-year-old forward joined Jason Kidd and Luka Doncic as the only rookies in Mavericks history to tally such numbers in a game, as noted by The Dallas Morning News' Mike Curtis.

For good measure, Flagg added a steal and a block, as they improved to 12-19, including winning six of their last 10 games.

Obviously, the former Duke standout is on the right track, as Kidd, who's his coach, and Doncic have made a mark in Dallas. He knows he can follow in their footsteps if he continues to work hard and absorb every bit of knowledge he picks up.

Article Continues Below

Both Kidd and Doncic won Rookie of the Year.

After a rough start to his much-anticipated campaign, Flagg has slowly settled in, even setting a few records along the way. He has been balling this month, averaging 23.1 points, 5.9 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.0 steals, and 1.3 blocks, while also making several highlight plays.

Flagg made a three-pointer late in the fourth quarter against the Nuggets to give the Mavericks more breathing room. Denver had several chances to steal the win, but Dallas managed to hold on.

Anthony Davis also starred for the Mavericks with 31 points on 12-of-19 shooting, nine rebounds, four assists, and three steals.