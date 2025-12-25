Klay Thompson prepares for games differently.

A day before the Dallas Mavericks take on the Golden State Warriors, Thompson was out on the water with his girlfriend, Megan Thee Stallion. The couple — alongside the rapper's French Bulldog 4oe — were seen relaxing on the water in Thompson's boat, catching waves. On his Instagram Story, Thompson showed him and Megan in the boat before turning the camera to show him flexing his iced-out helm that Megan gifted him back in October.

Towards the end of the video, 4oe sits on Thompson's lap where he says “Big captain,” referring to Megan who jokingly corrects him, “Co-captain.”

Captain Klay is back boating in the Bay with two special guests 👀 [via @KlayThompson IG] pic.twitter.com/7bUmXVqVuu — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) December 24, 2025 Expand Tweet

The couple debuted their relationship over the summer and have had several experiences on his boat including a fishing trip that the rapper documented. The Mavs star took it even a step further and shared that he named his boat “SS Stallion” in honor of his girlfriend.

Fans were very impressed by Thompson's gesture which he shared in an Instagram dump last month.

“He loves our girl OUT LOUD,” one fan commented.

“Man, Klay, thank you for treating this girl so well and for loving her!” a fan wrote. “We have seen the world just not on her side for five years straight, she deserves this.”

Klay Thompson named his boat “SS Stallion” after his GF Megan Thee Stallion 🛥️❤️ (via @KlayThompson) pic.twitter.com/Mdq48K5Fy5 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 30, 2025

Thompson and Megan have also been celebrating big moments such as their first Thanksgiving together. The three-time Grammy-winning rapper cooked for Thompson's family and shared her process on Instagram.

“I was really nervous, ‘cause I was like, ‘Dang, I’m really finna cook for my man and his whole family,’ ” she said in her video. “I hope they love this because I got to show them that I really love they son!”

https://www.instagram.com/reels/DRm2Y2dD0yf/

Her hard work did not go to waste as Thompson's father, Mychal Thompson, more than enjoyed the meal.

“The Thanksgiving dinner was the best Thanksgiving food I’ve ever eaten,” Klay’s father Mychal Thompson said on ESPN LA. “Megan Thee Stallion should be Megan Thee Chef.

“That’s how good the food was. It was unbelievable. She went out of her way to make sure everybody was well-fed.”

The pair will also be celebrating their first Christmas together tomorrow when the Mavs face the Warriors at 5 p.m.