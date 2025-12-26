Former teammates Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry reunited on the floor on Christmas Day as the Dallas Mavericks visited the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center.

Thompson was back in his old stomping grounds, and Curry made sure to make it extra memorable. The two-time MVP led the Warriors to the win, 126-116, while wearing Thompson's signature shoes.

It was the latest instance of the 37-year-old Curry sporting a different brand since he parted ways with Under Armour. But more importantly, it was a cool tribute to the 35-year-old Thompson, who helped the Warriors win four championships.

In the locker room after the game, the sweet-shooting veteran acknowledged Curry's thoughtful gesture.

“It was great. Really cool. I wish he didn’t get a win in them, but it was awesome. Respect,” said Thompson in a video posted by The Dallas Morning News' Mike Curtis.

He finished with seven points, two rebounds, two assists, one steal, and one block, while Curry tallied 23 points, three rebounds, and four assists.

They guarded each other several times during the game, which drew excitement from the crowd. It was clear that Thompson is still well-loved in the Bay Area even after he joined the Mavericks in 2024. He received a nice ovation when he entered the contest in the first quarter.

Cooper Flagg led the Mavericks with 27 points, six rebounds, and five assists. Anthony Davis exited the game in the second quarter due to groin spasms. He only played 11 minutes.

Thompson returned after missing their game against the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday with knee soreness.