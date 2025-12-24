Cooper Flagg flirted with triple-double territory as he dominated the Denver Nuggets in the Dallas Mavericks' 131-130 win on Tuesday night.

Flagg is going through the first season of his NBA career, having high expectations as the Mavericks' top overall pick. Having went through a slow start to the season, Flagg has since made significant strides as he is having performances worthy of the Rookie of the Year conversation.

His performance against Denver was a major example of his improving efforts. In 40 minutes of action, he finished with a stat line of 33 points, nine rebounds, nine assists, one steal, and a block. He shot 14-of-21 from the field, including 4-of-6 from beyond the arc.

Cooper Flagg and Anthony Davis combined for 64 points as they lead the Mavs to a THRILLING win against the Nuggets 🤠 Coop:

33 points 14-of-21 FG

9 rebounds 4-of-6 3PT

9 assists AD:

31 points 12-of-19 FG

9 rebounds 6-of-6 FT

4 assists

3 steals pic.twitter.com/apcq1og9Lu — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 24, 2025

How Cooper Flagg, Mavericks played against Nuggets

It was a remarkable performance for Cooper Flagg to put together, helping the Mavericks stun the Nuggets in the home victory.

Dallas got off to a strong start, taking a 41-27 lead after the first quarter. Even as Denver fought back in the second and third periods, the Mavericks responded by making enough big plays down the stretch to secure the win.

Turnovers and inside scoring made the difference in this matchup. The Mavericks prevailed in both categories by limiting their turnovers to 11 while scoring 66 points inside the paint. It wasn't the same for the Nuggets as they turned the ball over 15 times and produced 50 points inside the paint.

Five players scored in double-digits for Dallas in the win, including Flagg. Anthony Davis delivered a strong performance with 31 points, nine rebounds, four assists, and three steals. He shot 12-of-19 overall, including 1-of-2 from downtown, and 6-of-6 from the free-throw line. Naji Marshall came next with 15 points and four rebounds, Ryan Nembhard had 11 points and seven assists, while Jaden Hardy provided 10 points and two rebounds.

Dallas improved to a 12-19 record on the season, holding the 11th spot in the Western Conference standings. They are 0.5 games above the Utah Jazz and four games above the New Orleans Pelicans while trailing the Portland Trail Blazers by one game and Memphis Grizzlies by two games.

The Mavericks will look forward to their next matchup, being on the road. They face the Golden State Warriors in a Christmas showdown at 5 p.m. ET.