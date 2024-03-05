The Dallas Mavericks will host the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday night in a game that projects to be a competitive affair. The Mavericks (34-27) and Pacers (34-28) have almost identical records heading into the contest. Indiana defeated Dallas in the teams' most recent meeting on February 25, so the Mavs are looking to rebound. Luka Doncic, however, is dealing with an injury concern.
Doncic has battled through some injury trouble in recent games. Mavs head coach Jason Kidd has been vocal about Luka's toughness throughout the 2023-24 season. With that being said, Dallas will still approach the situation with caution.
So is Luka Doncic playing tonight vs. the Pacers?
Luka Doncic's injury status vs. Pacers
Doncic is currently listed as questionable with a right ankle sprain, via the NBA Injury Report.
The Mavs are obviously hopeful that Luka can play against this talented Pacers team. Dallas has dropped four of their past five contests after previously winning seven games in a row. They would love to win the final two games of their current homestand against the Pacers and Miami Heat.
Luka Doncic's availability will go a long way toward determining the outcome of both games, though.
On Monday at practice, Jason Kidd addressed the Mavericks' game against the Pacers. Indiana's offense, which is led by superstar Tyrese Haliburton, will test the Mavericks' defense.
“Offensively they are one of the best,” Kidd said of the Pacers. “Haliburton is playing at a high level, (Myles) Turner is playing well. Again, the transition defense is going to be tested. Our defense will be tested.
“And then offensively, we’ve gotta be prepared for Rick (Carlisle) to double-team (Kyrie Irving) and Luka. And other guys being able to step up and make shots.”
Tuesday's game should be exciting. Both teams will look for their stars to lead the way, but whichever side gets more help from its depth could end up emerging victorious.
When it comes to the question of if Luka Doncic is playing tonight vs. the Pacers, though, the answer is uncertain at the moment.