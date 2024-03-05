The Dallas Mavericks will host the Indiana Pacers in a clash of two teams with almost identical records on Tuesday. Indiana currently holds a 34-28 record, while the Mavs are 34-27. The Pacers feature a strong offensive attack and they would love nothing more than to come into Dallas and upset the Mavericks. Jason Kidd knows that defeating Indiana will prove to be a pivotal test for the team.
“Offensively they are one of the best,” Kidd said of the Pacers on Monday after practice. “(Tyrese) Haliburton is playing at a high level, (Myles) Turner is playing well. Again, the transition defense is going to be tested. Our defense will be tested.
“And then offensively, we’ve gotta be prepared for Rick (Carlisle) to double-team (Kyrie Irving) and Luka (Doncic). And other guys being able to step up and make shots.”
Indiana currently leads the NBA in points and assists per game, per NBA.com. The Pacers also have the highest team field goal percentage in the league. Dallas has improved on the defensive end of the floor, but they have dealt with some ups and downs in recent action.
Jason Kidd is ready for the Mavs defense to be “tested” against the Pacers' offensive attack. Overall, Dallas will rely on superstars Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving to lead the way, but the team will also need an impactful effort from role players.
Mavericks, Jason Kidd looking to rebound after difficult recent stretch
The Mavericks had previously won seven games in a row. However, they were defeated by this same Pacers team on February 25 to snap the winning streak. Overall, the Mavs will enter Tuesday's game against Indiana having gone 1-4 over their past five games.
Of course, that mark could easily be 2-3 if it wasn't for Max Strus' wild buzzer-beater to shock Dallas last Tuesday. Nevertheless, the Mavs were ultimately defeated in the game and are now trying to recapture their momentum.
Dallas is currently in the middle of a three-game homestand. They were defeated by the Philadelphia 76ers 120-116 to begin the homestand. They will play the Pacers on Tuesday and Miami Heat on Thursday before embarking on a quick two-game road trip.
These next two home games will be crucial. Of course, both Indiana and Miami are talented teams. Earning victories in both games would go a long way toward catapulting the Mavs' momentum in a positive direction once again. Dallas would love to climb the standings in the Western Conference and earn a top-six spot, so getting back on track as soon as possible will be crucial to say the least.
Tuesday's game projects to be a competitive affair. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 PM EST at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX.