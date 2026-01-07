The Baltimore Orioles have been busy throughout free agency, especially after signing Pete Alonso to a major contract. Now, the Orioles' infield depth got deeper, as the team added an ex-San Francisco Giants infielder through waivers, according to MLB insider Francys Romero.

“Dominican INF Marco Luciano was claimed off waivers by the Baltimore Orioles,” Romero wrote on X.

The Orioles have used the waiver wire effectively, continually seeking pieces to help them become a contender after missing the playoffs last season. Ultimately, this was a depth move to help give the team some relief over a long season.

Luciano did not appear in the majors in the 2025 season. Instead, he played 125 games for Triple-A Sacramento River Cats, an affiliate of the Giants. He hit .214 with 23 home runs, 66 RBIs, with a .335 on-base percentage and a .413 slugging percentage. Additionally, he scored 76 runs.

Luciano has played 41 major league games, all with the Giants. So far, he has hit .217 with three RBIs, scored 14 runs, and produced a .304 slugging percentage. Overall, it has not been the best start to his major league career. But this signing with the Orioles represents a fresh start. Also, he can be an asset on defense, as he plays shortstop, second base, left field, and sometimes first base.

In addition to hitting, the Orioles have been looking for pitching and scouring the entire league to get the pieces to yield a good pitching staff. They already traded for Shane Baz and have implied that they are not finished. With the signing of Luciano, the Orioles have only added to their roster, as they hope to assemble a team that can compete with the Toronto Blue Jays, New York Yankees, and Boston Red Sox in the AL East.