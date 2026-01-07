The New York Mets have not enjoyed a stellar offseason thus far, but two insiders have connected them to a free agent starting pitcher who could change the complexion of their rotation in 2026.

According to Ken Rosenthal and Will Sammon of The Athletic, New York is interested in Framber Valdez, but could choose to prioritize trades over free agent acquisitions.

“The Mets hold some interest in the top remaining free-agent starters, including Valdez, but their focus is on first exploring trades, league sources said. As of early Tuesday, no deal appeared imminent, and people familiar with the discussions cautioned that things are slow,” Rosenthal and Sammon wrote.

“The Mets are interested in both rentals and pitchers with club control. Thus, Tarik Skubal (Detroit Tigers), Freddy Peralta (Milwaukee Brewers), MacKenzie Gore (Washington Nationals), Edward Cabrera (Miami Marlins), Kris Bubic (Kansas City Royals) and Brady Singer (Cincinnati Reds) are all among the conceivable options.”

Valdez has spent his entire career with the Houston Astros, and is coming off an impactful 2025 campaign. Across 31 starts last season, the two-time All-Star went 13-11 and posted a 3.66 ERA. According to Baseball Savant, he ranked in the the 70th percentile in Pitching Run Value and the 91st percentile in Fastball Run Value.

The 32-year-old also boasts significant postseason experience. He helped the Astros win the the World Series in 2022, and has made 17 playoff appearances. While he’s seen mixed results, the southpaw has at least illustrated that he can handle just about any scenario.

It remains to be seen if Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns and the Mets front office will make a serious push for Valdez given they have numerous younger player who could be attractive on the trade market, but this latest report indicates that the franchise is not yet content with their winter moves.