Recently, the Denver Nuggets pulled off one of the more surprising wins of the 2025-26 NBA season with a road victory over the Philadelphia 76ers, despite all five of their starting players sitting out due to injury. The Nuggets got some key performances from unsung heroes like Peyton Watson and Jalen Pickett, and ultimately were able to squeak out the win in overtime when a Tyrese Maxey floater spun out of the rim.

Up next for the Nuggets is a tough road game against the red-hot Boston Celtics on Wednesday, and the team recently released its latest injury update for that contest.

Thankfully, this injury report looks a lot more promising than the one against the 76ers. Jamal Murray is currently listed as questionable for this game with a left ankle sprain, while Christian Braun, who recently returned to the lineup after an extended absence, is also questionable with the same injury.

Meanwhile, Aaron Gordon is also questionable after having recently returned from a hamstring injury. Tim Hardaway Jr. is questionable due to illness. Nikola Jokic, Cameron Johnson, and Jonas Valanciunas will all remain out.

The Celtics are set to have all of their key players who have been available this season good to go for this matchup.

The good news for the Nuggets is that they are in a good position to be able to withstand some slippage due to the Jokic injury, currently just a game out of second place in the unforgiving Western Conference at 24-12.

Wednesday night's game will provide a good test against a Celtics team that has been rolling of late, recently catapulting into second place in the Eastern Conference despite having played this season without star Jayson Tatum, recovering from an Achilles tear.

In any case, the Nuggets and Celtics are set to tip things off at 7:00 pm ET from Boston.