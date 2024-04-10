Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving are two players that are on opposite ends of their careers, yet are each two of the greatest guards to ever grace the court. The two of them joining forces on the Dallas Mavericks has been predictably lethal, so much so that former NBA players are now anointing them as the most skilled backcourt duo ever.
Specifically, retired guard Jamal Crawford made the aforementioned claim on Tuesday on TNT's Inside the NBA. The three-time Sixth Man of the Year's opinion shouldn't be taken lightly, as he saw many quality backcourt duos over his 20-year career. Is Crawford exaggerating, or is he onto something?
Jamal Crawford may be right about the Mavericks' backcourt
While Crawford's claim may be an eyebrow-raiser at first, it makes sense upon further thought. Irving is seen by many fans and analysts as the greatest ball-handler who ever lived, including the guy who previously held that title.
“He got the best,” Iverson said on The Big Podcast with Shaquille O'Neal and Adam Lefkoe. “Kyrie will have you beat, and then bring it back and play with it. He’s toying with people, you know what I mean? He can still just go, but if he feels like playing with you…”
Iverson's stamp of approval is significant, as the Hall-of-Fame point guard was a pioneer for Irving's style of play, employing mesmerizing crossovers and behind-the-back moves. Of course, “AI” even crossed up the great Michael Jordan once.
In addition to his dribbling skills, Irving can knock down any type of shot, from any range or body position. His left-handed game-winner from midrange a few weeks ago was another reminder that the only one that can stop him is himself.
Doncic, on the other hand, is simply a triple-double machine. The Slovenian international is averaging 33.9 points, 9.2 rebounds and 9.8 assists per game this year, and is neck-and-neck with Nikola Jokic in the MVP race. He's also a lights-out shooter, sporting a 48.8% clip from the field.
The 25-year-old is the clear leader of the team and has already had a signature playoff moment back in 2022. Doncic spearheaded the Mavericks' Western Conference Semifinals victory over the Phoenix Suns, including the infamous 123-90 blowout in Game 7 away from home.
Putting the two of these players together has been a treat for NBA fans. While the initial fit was questionable on paper due to their ball-dominant natures, both eventually figured out how to play off of each other. They've led Dallas to fifth place in the ultra-competitive Western Conference with three games to go.
One other historically great backcourt that could rival this duo is Steph Curry and Klay Thompson. The “Splash Brothers” revolutionized the modern NBA, destroying defenses with an unheard-of level of shooting accuracy. Curry is regarded as the greatest shooter of all time, while also sporting strong handles. Thompson balanced Curry's skill with a more stationary, catch-and-shoot style that provided a perfect secondary option for the offense.
The argument between these two duos comes down to personal preference. Doncic and Irving provided triple-doubles and all-time great playmaking, while the Splash Brothers changed the game with other-worldly shooting. While many may defer to the Splash Brothers due to their four championships, the Dallas duo still has plenty of time to continue rising.