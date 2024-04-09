The old adage “defense wins championships” still holds a lot of truth. However, developing a well-rounded and talented offensive attack in today's NBA is of the utmost importance. The Dallas Mavericks have done exactly that, and they are poised for a deep postseason run as a result.
Before we break down the Mavs' offense, let's take a look at what Houston Rockets head coach Ime Udoka recently had to say about Dallas' 2023-24 roster.
“Nico (Harrison) has done a good job of adding on to what they (Mavericks) already had,” Udoka said before Sunday's Rockets-Mavericks game in Dallas. “(Daniel) Gafford is a good complement to what they do, a lob threat, rim protector. To pair him with (Dereck) Lively is a really good combination at the five. PJ Washington has stepped in, a guy that can knock down shots, create his own shot. Does some versatility position-wise.
“Kyrie (Irving) and Luka (Doncic) get the majority of the attention, as they should. But I think the complimentary pieces have really stepped up…. Derrick Jones, Tim Hardaway and those guys kind of filling the role that they always have…. Great job by Nico.”
What stands out about these comments? There is no shortage of versatility on the Mavs' roster. Many teams in today's NBA feature extremely talented offensive players, but building the puzzle and making it all work on one offense does not always go according to plan. General manager Nico Harrison and the Mavericks have found a way to make it work, though.
It all begins with Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving
Remember when critics said the Luka-Kyrie duo would never work? They claimed it would be a my turn-your turn offense. Instead, Doncic and Irving have found a way to feed off each other's strengths while maintaining their elite production.
The game against the Rockets set a perfect example. Dallas earned a thrilling 147-136 overtime victory over the Rockets. Irving finished with 48 points while Doncic recorded 37 points, 12 assists, and nine rebounds.
Defenses have to make extremely challenging decisions when both Doncic and Irving are on the floor. If they opt to double-team either player, the other will be left with just one defender on him. The possibility of blitzing Luka or Doncic just allows them to display their elite playmaking abilities.
At the 2:34 mark of the above-posted video from the NBA on YouTube, both Irving and Doncic set up well beyond the top of the arc. PJ Washington and Derrick Jones Jr. stand on the wings, which leaves Daniel Gafford with just one defender on him in the post.
Luka immediately passes to Gafford after seeing the matchup, and Dallas' big man finishes with an and-1 layup. Washington's defender actually came to help, so Gafford could have passed out to Washington for an open three-point attempt as well.
In other words, Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving's presences on the floor alone help the Mavericks' offense. Of course, both players are superstars and are going to record no shortage of eye-opening statistics. After all, there is a reason why Doncic is a serious MVP candidate this year.
Mavericks' big man versatility
Dallas' primary centers are Daniel Gafford and Dereck Lively II. Lively is currently injured, but he and Gafford feature similar play styles. They are traditional centers in the sense that neither player takes many mid-range or three-point attempts.
Rather, they both live in the paint for the most part and represent lob threats. Lively and Gafford are also more than capable of backing down defenders and finishing at the basket.
However, is that a good thing in today's NBA where many centers offer three-point prowess? Well, that is where Maxi Kleber and PJ Washington enter the conversation.
Washington and Kleber can both play the power forward position. In all reality, they often set up as wings in a four-out, one-in offense. Kleber can live on the wing or set a screen for a pick-and-pop.
Meanwhile, Washington can create his own shot, but also has the ability to catch-and-shoot. Washington can find the bottom of the net from different areas on the floor as well.
All four of the aforementioned players offer an element of big man versatility that will be crucial in a potential playoff series against a top team like the Denver Nuggets or Oklahoma City Thunder.
Dallas' three-point shooting
The Mavs have been one of the better dunking teams in the NBA as a result of Gafford and Lively's presences. Dallas relied heavily upon the three-point shot early in the 2023-24 campaign, though, and it still is a valuable weapon without question.
Efficiency has not always been there for Dallas from a three-point standpoint this season. Still, they are 11th in the NBA with their 37.3 three-point percentage.
Volume, however, has been something to keep an eye on. In fact, the Mavs are second in total three-pointers made, trailing only the Boston Celtics.
Again, versatility is another note to make when discussing the Mavs' three-point shooting. Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic are going to knock down shots from deep. And more often than not, they are both going to create their own shot.
Meanwhile, Josh Green (who could return from injury soon) and Dante Exum are capable catch-and-shoot options. As aforementioned, both PJ Washington and Maxi Kleber can find the bottom of the net from deep.
And we haven't even mentioned Tim Hardaway Jr. yet. Hardaway has been inconsistent at times, but he's nearly unstoppable when he gets hot from deep.
The Mavericks have moved away from living and dying by the three-point shot, but it can still be a weapon for Dallas.