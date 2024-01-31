Mavericks will be severely shorthanded vs. Timberwolves

There was hope that Wednesday night would feature a star-studded showdown in the Target Center between the Dallas Mavericks and Minnesota Timberwolves, but fans might instead be witnessing a one-sided walloping. Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving have already been ruled out for the contest, according to ESPN's Tim MacMahon.

This is disappointing news for a Dallas team (26-21) that could benefit immensely from beating first-place Minnesota (33-14) on the road. Doncic is sidelined with a right ankle injury, an issue that has already forced him to miss multiple games this season. He is coming off a historic few nights of action that included a 73-point outing, so perhaps head coach Jason Kidd wants to give him the chance to fully heal up.

Luka Doncic (ankle), Kyrie Irving (thumb) and Dereck Lively II (broken nose) are all out vs. West-leading Timberwolves tomorrow. Derrick Jones Jr. (wrist) and Dante Exum (knee) are doubtful. pic.twitter.com/G9vIe9e5FR — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) January 30, 2024

Irving has been out since suffering a right thumb sprain in last Monday's loss to the Boston Celtics. The Mavericks' injury woes extend beyond the absence of their All-Star backcourt, however. Valuable big man Dereck Lively II is also unavailable versus the Timberwolves after Orlando Magic's Wendell Carter Jr. inadvertently broke his nose this past Monday. Key role player Dante Exum is listed doubtful with a knee injury.

Heath is a problem that is not going away for this team. Dallas overcame absences to some of its most important players at various points this season, but it is starting to lose ground in the Western Conference. The Mavs are 26-21 and currently hold the seventh spot in the standings.

An unsuccessful trip to Minneapolis could push them down to eighth. That feels inevitable now, barring an incredible display of determination and a lethargic effort from the Wolves.