Luka Doncic is just simply out of this world. The Dallas Mavericks star has been a workhorse for his team, carrying the team on his back on multiple occasions. His latest work against the lowly Detroit Pistons show just how good he's been for the team. Doncic posted a monster stat-line of 39 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists, 3 steals, and 2 blocks during their 142-124 win.
How good is this statline from the Mavericks star? Well, only one player has been able to earn this statline in regulation. That player is none other than Michael Jordan himself, per Grant Afseth on X.
“Luka Doncic finished with 39 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists, 3 steals, and 2 blocks. The only player to reach these figures in regulation was Michael Jordan. For added context, Nikola Jokic (2x) and Bradley Beal also reached these figures but did so in overtime periods.”
Early into his career, Doncic was hyped up as one of the best players from his class. Many even expected him to enter the GOAT conversation at some point in his career. Based on the way he's playing, the Mavericks star is just a few playoff successes away from reaching this echelon. He already has the counting stats and the legendary performances under his belt. All that's left is consistent playoff success.
This season might be his best shot to win the NBA championship since the Mavericks' Western Conference Finals run a few years ago. With Kyrie Irving at his side, Dallas sports a 36-28 record as they enter the final stretch of their season. Their position as the eighth seed is a bit misleading, as they are just 2.5 games away from the fifth seed and an outright playoff berth. It's been bumpy at times, but we see flashes of how good this team can be.