As the Dallas Mavericks navigate the early stages of the 2025-26 NBA season, head coach Jason Kidd’s decision to deploy rookie Cooper Flagg as a point guard continues to stir widespread debate across the basketball community. The experiment, which Kidd first hinted at during the offseason, has now drawn pointed criticism from prominent analysts, including Bill Simmons and Charles Barkley.

On the latest episode of The Bill Simmons Podcast, the longtime NBA commentator voiced frustration over Kidd’s decision to give Flagg playmaking responsibilities typically reserved for veterans.

“I want to go on the record, really emphatically, this Flagg playing point guard thing is f—ing stupid. Stop, Jason Kidd,” Simmons said. “We know you got your extension. We know you lucked out with the lottery. We know you did this with Giannis in Milwaukee, but this is not the right way to bring in a kid who's not even 19 and who doesn't know what kind of basketball player he is yet, but he clearly is special. You're putting all this extra stuff on him that I think is ridiculous. I don't understand. As soon as Kyrie comes back, he's never playing point guard again. What is the point of this?”

Bill Simmons, Charles Barkley critique Jason Kidd’s decision to use Cooper Flagg as initiator

Simmons referenced Kidd’s previous experience developing ball-handling forwards during his Milwaukee Bucks tenure, but questioned whether a similar approach fits the Mavericks’ current roster. The head coach has emphasized that Flagg’s size, vision, and defensive instincts make him an ideal candidate to handle the ball in spurts, especially while Kyrie Irving continues to recover from a torn ACL.

Charles Barkley echoed those sentiments Thursday night on Inside the NBA, criticizing the Mavericks for overcomplicating the situation.

“The Dallas Mavericks, trying to outthink everybody, think they’re the smartest dude in the world and realize it’s just basketball,” Barkley said. “They need a point guard. First of all, Cooper Flagg, he’s only got two attempts. That tells me why does he only have two attempts, because they got him trying to initiate the offense. Start D’Angelo Russell until Kyrie comes back.”

Barkley blasts Mavericks for misusing Flagg

Barkley continued, arguing that Dallas is limiting the 19-year-old’s offensive rhythm.

“These guys always want to act like, ‘let’s reinvent the wheel.’ Man, it’s basketball, you push it and then you run your offense in the half-court,” Barkley said. “I don’t know what they’re doing. They didn’t even put Cooper Flagg in a position to be successful.”

Flagg, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, recorded a double-double in his debut but struggled with efficiency in the Mavericks’ 125-92 loss to the San Antonio Spurs. He finished with 10 points, 10 rebounds, and a steal while shooting 4-for-13 from the field and posting a team-low plus/minus of -29 across 32 minutes.

Kidd has defended the decision as part of Flagg’s development, insisting the rookie’s versatility can benefit the Mavericks long term. However, with mounting criticism and an 0-1 start to the season, the pressure is rising for Dallas to adjust its offensive approach before Irving’s return.

The Mavericks will look to rebound when they host the Washington Wizards (0-1) on Friday night at 8:30 p.m. ET on MNMT. The contest will mark their first chance to regain momentum and determine whether Kidd’s bold strategy can hold up under scrutiny.