South Carolina football had Alabama staring at the biggest upset of Saturday. But fans became up in arms after watching the final touchdown unfold during this Southeastern Conference (SEC) showdown.

Crimson Tide wide receiver Germie Bernard faked the reverse and turned it into a 25-yard touchdown for the go-ahead TD. Alabama managed to escape 29-22 and sent its fans into a frenzy.

However, some fans questioned the effort of the Gamecocks defenders on that touchdown.

“I’m glad Bama won, but it’s almost like he let him walk in,” one fan posted on the social media website X, formerly Twitter.

Another fan asked on X: “Did that SC defender pull off Bernard AND signal the TD?”

One more fan noticed how South Carolina defensive back DQ Smith put his arms up as Bernard ran through the end zone.

Best potential explanation for final Alabama TD vs. South Carolina

Perhaps Shane Beamer or South Carolina's coaches ordered for Smith to purposely allow the touchdown, so the Gamecocks can still have time to potentially score one more TD.

However, the Gamecocks only had 34 seconds left after the Bernard score. South Carolina also had no timeouts left.

The Gamecocks didn't muster much offense when they got the ball back. Quarterback LaNorris Sellers hit Brady Hunt for a seven-yard connection. But his pass fell incomplete on the second play. Then, Sellers took one final sack that ended the game — and prevented the South Carolina upset.

Beamer showed his detest with 11 seconds left.

Shane Beamer is going through it lol pic.twitter.com/P4reVkNql0 — gmannVOLS (@gmannVOLS) October 25, 2025

Smith and South Carolina still would've at least forced a final field goal out of Alabama and potentially force overtime with a miss. But the Gamecocks drop to 3-5 overall and are two losses away from being eliminated from bowl contention.