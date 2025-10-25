DALLAS — The Dallas Mavericks are set to host the Washington Wizards on Friday night. Although Cooper Flagg has only played in one NBA regular season contest heading into Friday's matchup, the 18-year-old has already impressed Mavs head coach Jason Kidd. In fact, Kidd even called Flagg a “unicorn” while speaking to reporters ahead of Friday's contest.

“He's been one of the unicorns,” Kidd said of Flagg. “He competes, wants to win. That's a gift and he has it. When you talk about competing, he's diving on the floor, he competes on every possession offensively and defensively. Doesn't take a possession off.

“The great ones have done that when they have entered the league and so far up to date he's doing that.”

Kidd, a Hall of Famer, has clearly been impressed by Flagg so far.

Jason Kidd has confidence Cooper Flagg's NBA future

There have been plenty of talented players throughout the years in the NBA. Not everyone has an elite work ethic, though. The greats — such Michael Jordan and LeBron James — seem to out-work everyone. Kidd believes Flagg can become one of the greats — and it is clear the work ethic only enhances that belief.

Flagg endured an up and down NBA debut in Wednesday's 125-92 loss to the San Antonio Spurs. It was only one game, of course, and the future remains extremely bright for the 2025 No. 1 overall first pick.

Cooper Flagg will attempt to bounce back on Friday night as the Mavs hope to earn their first win of the 2025-26 NBA season against the Wizards.