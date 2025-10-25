The Dallas Mavericks dropped home games versus the San Antonio Spurs and Washington Wizards to begin their 2025-26 campaign, demoralizing an already emotionally vulnerable fan base with an abysmal brand of offense. More hard times could await the Mavs following the latest injury report. Brandon Williams is listed as out for Sunday's showdown with the visiting Toronto Raptors due to personal reasons, per ClutchPoints reporter Joey Mistretta.

Daniel Gafford could also miss the inter-conference matchup, as he is considered doubtful. The trusted big man suffered an ankle sprain in training camp and has yet to debut this season. Although Williams has logged 19 scoreless minutes through two contests, he can provide the team with needed offensive production in the backcourt. The Mavericks' guard depth chart is already worryingly thin at the moment.

Kyrie Irving is in the throes of a lengthy recovery process after tearing his ACL last March and will not return any time soon. Dante Exum is also sidelined with a knee injury. Complicating matters further, free agency signing D'Angelo Russell is having a tough time in the infancy of his Dallas tenure, shooting 1-of-9 from the field in 24 minutes.

It is obviously far too early to panic, but the Mavs have questions to answer. Thus far, Dallas ranks last in the NBA with 99.5 points per game and a 40.4 field goal percentage.

The 25-year-old Brandon Williams could be tasked with logging more minutes until the team gets healthier. Hopefully, he is alright amid this forthcoming absence. Since there is seemingly no active point guard on the roster who can carry a considerable workload, the Mavericks may have to rely on its Anthony Davis, PJ Washington and Cooper Flagg-led frontcourt to vanquish the Raptors. Tip-off is scheduled for Sunday at 7:30 p.m. ET.