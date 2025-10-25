The Dallas Mavericks are learning the hard way that post-Luka Doncic life brings many growing pains. Fans made sure the team hears it, too. Two games into the 2025-26 season, the energy inside American Airlines Center has shifted from hopeful to hostile. Even a future Hall of Famer like Klay Thompson faces the full weight of the criticism. After another disheartening loss, the sharpshooter confronted the team’s struggles and the fan reaction head-on with refreshing honesty.

The Mavericks stumbled out of the gate in the 2025-26 NBA season. They have dropped to 0-2 after two rough home outings. Their revamped lineup featuring Cooper Flagg and Anthony Davis still hasn’t clicked. Dallas opened the season by losing 125-92 to Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs. They then blew a 14-point first-half lead before falling 117-107 to the Washington Wizards. Injuries to Daniel Gafford and Kyrie Irving have slowed the team’s offense. They have looked flat and inconsistent. As they prepare for their next game against the Toronto Raptors, the Mavericks must find a way to deliver their first win.

After the Wizards loss, fans voiced their anger. They chanted, “Fire Nico” toward general manager Nico Harrison. Thompson, who scored eight points on 2-of-7 shooting, addressed the criticism candidly, via Tim MacMahon of ESPN.

“You got to give ’em something to cheer for,” he said. “I got to give ’em something to cheer for. It’s the nature of the game, man. I’ve been there. I was a fan for 20 years before I got in the NBA. I would’ve definitely criticized players. We deserve a lot of criticism. We’re the ones out there making it happen.”

Yes, Flagg and others ignored the fan noise. That said, Thompson confronted it directly and spoke with accountability. He refused to deflect or downplay the anger.

“There’s always this urgency,” Thompson said. “It’s embarrassing, especially for myself [after] talking championship preseason. But there’s only one way out—stick together, get better, and work harder every day.”

Thompson’s transparency can hopefully breathe life into a franchise still searching for direction. His words should challenge his teammates and front office to respond with the same honesty and intensity. The Mavericks have floundered early. However, if they harness Thompson’s resolve, they can turn frustration into fire. Maybe they can even silence those chants with wins.