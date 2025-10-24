DALLAS — The Dallas Mavericks' season opener did not go according to plan. Dallas lost to the San Antonio Spurs 125-92 in what was a forgettable performance on both sides of the ball for the Mavs. Ahead of Friday's game against the Washington Wizards, Kidd was asked how the team can improve after watching film from the game. However, the head coach joked that the film was “burned” following the loss.

It seems as if Kidd is just calling Wednesday's contest a bad game and likely doesn't feel a need to overthink it.

“By putting the ball in the basket,” Kidd responded when asked once again if there's anything specifically the team can do to improve on the offensive end of the floor.

Victor Wembanyama dominated the Mavericks en route to 40 points and 15 rebounds on Wednesday night. Cooper Flagg's debut was supposed to be the primary talking point, but Wembanyama stole the show. Flagg was able to record a double-double — 10 points and 10 rebounds — but it was an up and down NBA debut for the 18-year-old.

Overall, the Mavs struggled to say the least. The team shot just 37.3 percent from the field. Dallas endured trouble with ball movement as well, as the Mavs recorded 20 assists compared to 16 turnovers. Kidd — a Hall of Fame point guard who is one of the better passers the NBA has ever seen — is understandably ready to move on from Wednesday's contest.

The Mavericks will look for better results on Friday night as they host the Wizards at the American Airlines Center at 7:30 PM EST.