Dallas Mavericks rookie Cooper Flagg’s NBA debut did not unfold the way many expected, but the 18-year-old forward still managed to make a lasting impression. However, it wasn't just on the court, but with a young fan after the game.

Following a difficult night in which the Mavericks fell 125-92 to the San Antonio Spurs, Flagg took the time to sign a young fan’s hat and take a selfie before heading to the locker room. The small gesture quickly went viral, showcasing the humility and character that have made him a fan favorite even before his first professional basket scored.

Cooper Flagg is a class act. Made this kid’s night. I’m sure he isn’t thrilled after that game but it’s one of 82. It’s a process.#dallasmavericks #mffl pic.twitter.com/EFDSkPU8mn — Sam Gannon (@SamGannon87) October 23, 2025

The No. 1 overall pick from Duke finished his first regular-season game with 10 points and 10 rebounds, becoming only the fifth Dallas player ever to record a double-double in his debut. Yet, it was clear that the moment carried its share of growing pains. Flagg went scoreless in the first half and committed three turnovers while adjusting to a new role at point guard.

“Not great,” Flagg said with a smile when asked to evaluate his performance. “Obviously, I didn’t play incredibly well, but we’ll move past it and start focusing on Friday.”

Cooper Flagg is focused on the Mavericks' second regular-season game

Dallas head coach Jason Kidd remained upbeat, pointing to Flagg’s effort and composure as reasons for optimism. “I thought he played within himself,” Kidd said. “He took what the defense gave him, stayed active, and tried to play the game the right way. He is going to be one of the best players to play this game.”

Veteran forward Anthony Davis also defended his young teammate, reminding reporters that opening-night nerves are part of the process. “He’ll be fine,” Davis said. “It’s his first real game, national TV, all eyes on him. You just learn and move forward.”

Despite the loss and a dominant 40-point performance from Spurs star Victor Wembanyama, the Mavericks found a silver lining in Flagg’s maturity and the connection he showed with fans. His first game may not have gone perfectly, but it was a reminder that leadership can be measured as much by grace off the court as by numbers on it.