Dallas Mavericks rookie sensation Cooper Flagg didn’t need anyone to tell him his first half was rough; he knew it the moment he walked into the locker room. After going scoreless through the first two quarters of his NBA debut, the 18-year-old admitted that he made a conscious decision to come out with a new mindset in the second half.

“I just wanted to be more aggressive,” Flagg said after the Mavericks’ 125-92 loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night.

That shift in mentality paid off. Flagg scored all 10 of his points in the second half, finishing with a 10-point, 10-rebound double-double in his highly anticipated debut. Although he shot just 4-of-13 from the field and committed three turnovers, the rookie showed flashes of the versatility that made him the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.

COOPER FLAGG’S FIRST NBA POINTS 🔥 pic.twitter.com/qcRn6GLSvk — BrickCenter (@BrickCenter_) October 23, 2025

Starting at point guard, a position he had never played before joining Dallas, Flagg’s adjustment curve was evident early on. He struggled with San Antonio’s defensive pressure, particularly from reigning Rookie of the Year Stephon Castle, who hounded him at every opportunity. But as the game progressed, Flagg appeared more comfortable initiating offense, driving with purpose, and attacking mismatches.

Opposite him, Victor Wembanyama dominated with 40 points, 15 rebounds, and 3 blocks, serving as a reminder of the leap Dallas hopes Flagg can make in the coming years. Still, Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd praised the rookie’s response after a tough start.

“He didn’t hang his head,” Kidd said. “He came out in the second half, stayed aggressive, and found ways to impact the game. That’s all you can ask from a young player in his first outing.”

Flagg’s first NBA game wasn’t perfect, but his willingness to adapt and his determination to stay aggressive offered a glimpse into why the Mavericks are so confident in his long-term potential.