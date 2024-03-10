Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic made NBA history by becoming the first ever player to record six consecutive 30-point triple-doubles, as the Mavs coasted to a 142-124 win over the hapless Detroit Pistons.
Before the Mavericks faced off against the Pistons on Saturday, Doncic was already in the midst of several historic streaks. Doncic had tied Russell Westbrook's record with five consecutive games featuring a 30-point triple-double, while his streak of four consecutive games with 35-point triple-doubles had already set a record, per Stat Muse.
The Slovenian tallied 39 points, 10 assists and 10 rebounds, along with three steals and two blocked shots in the win over the Pistons.
“That just shows where he's playing at right now,” said Mavericks coach Jason Kidd, as he also called Luka's current run “as rare as Picasso,” via Yahoo Sports.
In a see-saw battle of a first half, Doncic racked up 26 points, notably scoring 21 of them in the second quarter. Interestingly, he seemed energized by the chants of “Luka Sucks” from Pistons fans.
Luka Doncic's latest triple-double was the 72nd of his career, ranking him ninth on the all-time triple-double leaders list.
After Saturday's matchup, Doncic's season averages now stand at 34.7 points, 9.0 rebounds and 9.8 assists per game across 56 games played.
Doncic's next goal is Los Angeles Clippers star James Harden, who has 75. He also aims to surpass Wilt Chamberlain, who ranks seventh on the list with 78 triple-doubles.
Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd has 108 career triple-doubles, placing him ahead of Doncic for now.
During his first five seasons in the NBA, Doncic has averaged 11.2 triple-doubles a year. His rookie year saw him notch eight, followed by 17 in his second year. Over the subsequent three seasons, he recorded 11, 10, and 10 triple-doubles, respectively.