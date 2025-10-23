While fans had mixed reactions to the debut of Dallas Mavericks rookie Cooper Flagg as the team lost its regular-season opener to the San Antonio Spurs, 125-92, some have issues with how he's been utilized. After the Mavericks' rookie had a scoreless first half and became more aggressive later on, Charles Barkley explained his gripes with how the team is using him as a point guard.

As the “Inside the NBA” crew is now on ESPN from TNT in the past, Barkley would talk at halftime about Flagg being scoreless and how his main job is initiating the offense. He would say that Dallas is “trying to outhink everybody,” and what they should do is start D'Angelo Russell until Kyrie Irving comes back from injury.

“The Dallas Mavericks, trying to outthink everybody, think they’re the smartest dude in the world and realize it’s just basketball,” Barkley said. “They need a point guard. First of all, Cooper Flagg, he’s only got two attempts. That tells me why does he only have two attempts, because they got him trying to initiate the offense. Start D’Angelo Russell until Kyrie comes back.”

“These guys always want to act like, ‘let’s reinvent the wheel.’ Man, it’s basketball, you push it and then you run your offense in the half-court,” Barkley continued. “I don’t know what they’re doing. They didn’t even put Cooper Flagg in a position to be successful.”

Charles Barkley requests a change of role for Mavericks' Cooper Flagg

As it was an inconsistent debut for the Mavericks star in Flagg, he would total 10 points on shooting four of 13 from the field to go along with 10 rebounds and a steal as he was a -29 on the floor with three turnovers. Barkley would continue the conversation, saying that Flagg should not be a point guard and that he is “passing the ball to dudes that aren't as good as him.”

“He's not a point guard, he's never played point guard in his life, he’s a terrific passer, but he’s a hell of a basketball player,” Barkley said. “Other than Anthony Davis, he’s passing the ball to dudes that aren’t as good as him.”

At any rate, it has only been one game as Dallas and Flagg look to bounce back with the team's next game taking place on Friday night against the Washington Wizards.