The Dallas Mavericks are set to begin a road trip on Sunday. However, they received a concerning injury update before their game against the Denver Nuggets. Luka Doncic was added to the injury report with a groin injury on Saturday.

Doncic joins other Mavericks such as Dereck Lively II, PJ Washington, Maxi Kleber and Dante Exum who are also dealing with injury concerns. The Mavs were most recently defeated by the Phoenix Suns on Friday, losing by a final score of 114-113. The defeat resulted in frustration for the Mavericks as they deal with both underperformance and injuries.

The Nuggets are 6-3 to begin the season. Meanwhile, the Mavericks are 5-4. Sunday's game projects to be competitive, but Doncic's final injury status will go a long way toward determining the outcome of the game.

So is Luka Doncic playing tonight vs. the Nuggets?

Luka Doncic's injury status vs. Nuggets

Doncic is currently listed as questionable, per the NBA injury report. The Mavs star is battling a left groin strain. Dallas will closely monitor the situation moving forward.

The Mavericks have not played up to their expectations during the 2024-25 season. Doncic, though, is still playing well for the most part. He is averaging 28.8 points per game on 40.7 percent field goal and 34.1 percent three-point shooting. Doncic would like to increase his shooting efficiency, but he is still finding the bottom of the net enough to help the Mavs.

The Mavericks guard is also averaging 8.0 rebounds, 8.0 assists and 1.3 steals per outing. Doncic's impact is unquestionably immense. He has emerged as one of the best players in the NBA over the years. Of course, the Nuggets have arguably the best player in the league in Nikola Jokic which makes Doncic's final injury status even more important for Sunday's contest.

So when it comes to the question of if Luka Doncic is playing tonight vs. the Nuggets, the answer is maybe.