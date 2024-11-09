The Dallas Mavericks are gearing up for an important interconference matchup against the Denver Nuggets. Dallas is hoping to avenge their tough 114-113 loss to the Phoenix Suns they suffered two days prior. However, the Mavericks might have a harder time, given an injury update to star guard Luka Doncic.

Doncic is questionable for Sunday's Nuggets game due to a left groin strain, per Marc Stein. Hopefully, he will undergo a speedy recovery and get back to full strength for Dallas.

Luka Doncic has continued to be a strong force for the Mavericks, and a temporary injury setback will not stop him from making an impact. Through his first nine games of the 2024-25 season, the 25-year-old averages 28.8 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 8.0 assists per game.

Milwaukee Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer gave Doncic a glowing quarterback review before Dallas played Phoenix on Friday.

“We are always adjusting to each other,” Budenholzer said, per ClutchPoints' Joey Mistretta. “Might have to try something different, he's (Doncic) like a great quarterback. One coverage is not going to last very long probably… He tests you, he puts you in a lot of tough spots. What we do on him is maybe not that much different than our base coverage. Obviously he's unique and special with what he can do. It's always changing and I think to ever feel like it's going to be the same on any great player is… We will see.”

Budenholzer's comment illustrates Doncic's importance to the Mavericks' offensive attack. However, Doncic does not carry the torch alone.

Should Doncic's injury recovery take longer than expected, Dallas will rely on NBA champions Kyrie Irving and Klay Thompson to pick up the slack. Both stars are averaging double-digit scoring marks and will step up when needed.

Sunday's Nuggets game will be pivotal for the Mavericks. Can they do what it takes to steal a win on the road and improve their record?