In a game that featured no shortage of physicality and emotion, the Dallas Mavericks earned a 96-93 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 2 of their playoff series. Luka Doncic led the way with 32 points, nine assists and six rebounds, while Kyrie Irving added 23 points, three assists, and six rebounds in the win. PJ Washington added a number of big shots and finished the game with 18 points.
For Doncic, he stepped up on offense of course. He also made an impact on defense. In fact, Kawhi Leonard and James Harden combined for just three points when guarded by Doncic on Tuesday, via Tim MacMahon of ESPN.
When asked about previous criticism of his defense after the win during his postgame interview on TNT, Doncic said he is “enjoying playoff basketball.”
“They are always going to say that, the haters, but it's fine,” Doncic said. “I'm out here enjoying playoff basketball.”
The Mavericks started slow in Game 1. Despite playing much better in the second half, it was too late and Dallas lost 109-97. Dallas' offense was much more efficient in Game 2, but they still only scored 96 points.
Nevertheless, the Mavs found a way to take care of business. Luka Doncic used emotion as motivation after receiving a technical foul at the end of the third quarter, which led to a huge fourth quarter that included plenty of clutch moments, such as this:
“He channels that energy,” Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd said of Doncic's performance after receiving technical fouls, via Rachel Nichols. “He turns into someone else, and it takes his game to another level.”
Luka Doncic, Mavericks even series with Clippers
Again, Tuesday's affair was not a perfect game for Dallas. The Mavs fought extremely hard for the win, but the Clippers made things interesting.
Additionally, Tim Hardaway Jr. suffered an ankle injury during the game. He reportedly has a right ankle sprain and the Mavs will reveal further updates ahead of Game 3.
In the end, though, the Mavericks still found a way to win despite dealing with adversity throughout the contest. Doncic impressed TNT's Inside the NBA crew with his effort in the crucial win.
“Luka was able to dominate the ball most of the game, creating opportunities,” Kenny Smith said on Inside the NBA following the win.
“This is what superstars do,” Shaquille O'Neal added.
Defense, defense, defense
It is easy to talk about offense, but defense told the story for Dallas in Game 2. Dallas held Los Angeles to just 36.8 percent field goal and 26.7 percent three-point shooting. And when Luka Doncic, who again, has dealt with criticism of his defense in the past, steps up and performs well on that end of the floor, it likely motivates the entire roster.
Sure, Doncic is not the best defender in the NBA. On Tuesday, however, he did his best while guarding the Clippers stars. He picked up a steal and a blocked shot as well.
Kyrie Irving deserves a lot of credit for his defensive effort as well. He was physical throughout the game, and ended up recording three steals to lead Dallas.
Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving and the Mavericks will look to continue leading the charge on both offense and defense in Game 3 as the series moves to Dallas.